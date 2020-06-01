Six Social Distancing Tips To Keep Employees Safe At Work

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued an alert listing steps employers can follow to implement social distancing in the workplace and to help protect workers from exposure to the coronavirus.

Safety measures employers can implement include:

Isolate any worker who begins to exhibit symptoms until they can either go home or leave to seek medical care. Establish flexible worksites (e.g., telecommuting) and flexible work hours (e.g., staggered shifts), if feasible. Stagger breaks and re-arrange seating in common break areas to maintain physical distance between workers. In workplaces where customers are present, mark six-foot distances with floor tape in areas where lines form, use drive-through windows or curbside pickup, and limit the number of customers allowed at one time. Move or reposition workstations to create more distance, and install plexiglass partitions. Encourage workers to bring any safety and health concerns to the employer’s attention.

The new alert is available for download in English and Spanish. It is the latest effort by OSHA to educate and protect America’s workers and employers during the coronavirus pandemic. OSHA has also published Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, a document aimed at helping workers and employers learn about ways to protect themselves and their workplaces during the ongoing pandemic.

Visit OSHA’s coronavirus webpage frequently for updates. For further information about the coronavirus, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

