Starnet Announces 2020 Commercial Flooring Design Award Winners

Today, Starnet® Commercial Flooring, the network of full-service commercial flooring contractors, announced the winners of the 22nd Annual Starnet Design Awards. The awards — a virtual event for the first time — celebrate the dynamic partnerships between Starnet Members, vendor partners, and the A&D community in delivering remarkable commercial flooring experiences across the United States and Canada. Facility Executive attended the event to see firsthand the entries and the winning projects.

“While we were not able to celebrate the Design Awards in person this year, the portfolio of winning projects deserves a virtual round of applause,” said Mark Bischoff, President and CEO of Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership. “These installations were complex, beautifully designed, and impressive in scale and detail. They also highlight the true value of Starnet – the power of collaboration and partnership in the floorcovering industry,” he added.

The most prestigious award, the 2020 Grand Prize, was presented to Starnet Member Cornerstone Commercial Flooring (below) for its work on Park Elementary School in East Baton Rouge, LA. To see all of the Gold Category Winners, click here.

Grand Prize Winner | Gold in Education

In addition to winning the 2020 Grand Prize, Starnet Member Cornerstone Commercial Flooring took home the Gold in Education for its work on Park Elementary School in Baton Rouge, LA.

The colorful project was designed with the goal of being the first “21st Century Elementary School” in the Baton Rouge district. An integral part of this design was the creation of a “schoolhouse” for each grade comprised of classroom clusters around a central collaborative area. Each schoolhouse was given its own color for wayfinding purposes, with flooring playing a critical part in this equation.

“This job impressed me with its daring design, bold flooring choices, and flawless execution,” said Design Awards Judge Tracey Herzer. “Each space is successful in its own way,” she added. “The flooring in the lobby is subtle yet beautiful while the daring striped carpet in the library stands out without overwhelming you. It’s just a great project that is incredibly fun.”

Fellow Design Awards Judge CT Nguyen agreed, stating, “The Park Elementary project is playful and bold yet cohesive and coordinated at the same time. The design manifests in different ways throughout the space, from the neutral lobby to the color lines that create portals and wayfinding throughout the space. It’s a home run.”

Project Details:

Starnet Member: Cornerstone Commercial Flooring

Architect: Coleman Partners Architects, LLC

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Armstrong Flooring, Daltile, Mannington Commercial, MAPEI, Spray-Lock, Tarkett Johnsonite

Gold in Hospitality | Public Space

Just as impressive for its own bold yet cohesive flooring choices, the Gold in Hospitality was awarded to Starnet Member Consolidated Carpet for the company’s work on Tarkett’s landmark Atelier in New York City. This sophisticated, co-creation workspace serves as a source of inspiration for the architecture and design community and showcases the brand’s innovative flooring products.

The project team was tasked with creating a space that highlights Tarkett’s focus on design collaborations and the maker community and integrates a variety of customizable “zones” that offer opportunities for unique moments and lasting experiences. Each zone is represented by floor color and product, color temperature tunable lighting fixtures, textural drapery and access to natural light.

“This is an absolutely beautiful space that showcases a lot of flooring in a unique, fashion-forward way,” said Design Awards Judge Jane Rohde. “It’s difficult to incorporate so many colors, patterns and textures in one space, but the result speaks for itself,” she added.

Project Details:

Starnet Member: Consolidated Carpet

Architect: Huntsman Architectural Group

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Schönox, Spray-Lock, Tarkett Tandus Centiva, Tarkett Johnsonite, Tarkett

Gold | Mixed-Use Developments

The winner of the Mixed-Use Development category is home to the movers and shakers of Atlanta, GA. Completed by Starnet Member DCO Commercial Floors, The Oleander is a luxury apartment complex featuring high-grade materials and amenities making it anything but an average apartment complex.

Modern tile textures pervade public spaces while shock-absorbing floors help the Oleander’s residents burn calories and stay healthy in the gym. Upstairs, rich oak floors found throughout each residential unit bring luxury and sophistication to the space.

“The design team behind this project was extremely talented,” said Herzer. “From the tile to the hardwood to the area rugs, the patterning and use of texture is phenomenal,” she added. “Plus, the floor is the star of the public spaces, providing a strong visual identity.”

Project Details:

Starnet Member: DCO Commercial Floors

Architect: Dwell Design Studio

Starnet Preferred Vendors: American Olean, Daltile, Ecore Commercial, Leggett & Platt, MAPEI, Marazzi Tarkett Johnsonite

Gold | Corporate

The Gold winner in Corporate is a bold, industrial design that challenges one’s preconceived notions of what constitutes an office space. Say hello to The Idea Garage, completed by Starnet Member ReSource Colorado.

This space, which started life as a derelict auto repair garage, has been transformed into the ultimate creativity hub. The shell of an old shipping container doubles as a turf-filled seating area, and the office space abounds with light from glass-filled garaged doors. A complementary mix of polished concrete, carpet and area rugs complete the space.

“The concept here is really unique, and it pushes the boundaries of contemporary commercial office design,” said Rohde. “The cutaways from the shipping container and the use of turf for outdoor collaboration space are very special and something we haven’t really seen before.”

Project Details:

Starnet Member: ReSource Colorado

Architect: Studio B2SJ

Starnet Preferred Vendors: ARDEX Americas, Daltile, GrassTex, Henry Adhesives, J+J Flooring Group, MAPEI, Milliken, Roppe, Tarkett Johnsonite, XL Brands

Gold | Healthcare

The Gold winner in Healthcare was awarded to Starnet Member H.J. Martin & Son, Inc. for its work on the St. Vincent Children’s Hospital Pediatric Emergency Center in Green Bay, WI.

The renovated wing includes a large play area with interactive games, a spacious waiting room and six patient rooms specifically designed for children. The goal was to create an environment of hope and healing through the use of evidence-based design. The resulting project utilizes forest murals at the head of each bed and a tranquil Northwoods theme throughout.

Project Details:

Starnet Member: Floor Systems & Design

Architect: NBBJ

Designer: Nationwide Children’s Behavorial Health Pavilion

Starnet Preferred Vendors: ARDEX Americas, Armstrong Flooring, MAPEI, Spray-Lock, Tarkett Johnsonite, XL Brands

The Judging Panel

An elite panel of architects and designers lent their talent and expertise to this year’s panel:

Tracy Herzer, IIDA, NCIDQ, LEED AP, WELL AP, Senior Associate, Senior Interior Designer, The S/L/A/M Collaborative

Chi-Thien (CT) Nguyen, LEED GA, Associate AIA | Associate, Elkus Manfredi Architects

Jane M. Rohde, AIA, FIIDA, ASID, ACHA, CHID, LEED AP BD+C, GGA-EB | Principal, JSR

Additionally, John T. McGrath, Jr. served as honorary judge for the Unique Installation Challenge Award. He is the Executive Director of INSTALL.

For more information about the 2020 Starnet Design Awards and to view all the entrants and winners, visit www.DesignAwards.StarnetFlooring.com.

