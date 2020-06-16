Unmanned Fever Alert Thermal Imaging Temperature Scanning Terminal

Palmer Wahl Instruments, Inc. has introduced a new Temperature Scanning Terminal with access control capability. This advanced kiosk supports multiple authentication options that can be enabled separately or in combination, to require users to pass a temperature screening, have a successful facial recognition scan, wear a protective face mask, and/or provide an access card before allowing entry to a facility. Included time clock functionality makes this unit an unmanned all-in-one access control solution for any facility seeking to minimize risk to its employees.

Using infrared technology, the vanadium oxide sensor can detect a face and take a skin temperature with fast temperature measurement mode. Skin temperatures above the prescribed range are interpreted as a fever, requiring further medical testing before allowing access to the facility. Face mask wearing alert detects if the user is wearing a face mask and provides an audible reminder to wear one, while forced mask wearing alert setting will not allow access without a face mask being worn. Unit transmits information to the included client software via TCP/IP for data storage. Monitor the kiosk remotely from a tablet (sold separately) for an additional layer of remote screening and access control.

Facial recognition feature can be enabled to identify up to 50,000 faces; time for facial recognition is less than 0.02 seconds with an accuracy rate of greater than 99%. Terminal includes support for up to 50,000 Mifare 1 access cards. When enabled, time clock functionality can record check in, check out, break in, break out, overtime in, and overtime out punches for each registered user. In public settings use only temperature and/or face mask wearing settings to allow or deny access to visitors.

Kiosk connects to an external access controller via Wiegand protocol, or to a secure door control unit via RS-485 connection. Comes with wall mounting hardware; floor stand for temporary installations is sold separately. Connect with a standard wired Ethernet connection. Unit is approximately 11 inches high and 4.5 inches wide with 7-inch touch screen, and is for indoor use only.

