ASID Selects Newest Impact Of Design Case Study

The latest case study in the American Society of Interior Designers’ ​(ASID) ​Impact of Design Series​ is M Moser Associates Living Lab, designed by M Moser. A winner of the 2020 ASID ​Outcome of Design Awards in the “experimental impact” category, the New York project explores fresh ways of working with an entirely new workspace that speaks to its dedicated focus on post-occupancy research.

The Impact of Design series puts a spotlight on projects that utilize evidence-based design, and M Moser’s “Living Lab” puts this into action with a flexible, agile workspace that continually accommodates for client and employee needs.

Founded in 1981, M Moser has grown to 20 offices globally, and the staff has grown to over 1,000 personnel. Creating workplaces for global business, M Moser focuses on the delivery of unparalleled work environments, optimized to leverage clients’ resources and support the business activities of their staff.

“The Impact of Design Series highlights the value of interior design and the profession’s innate ability to improve occupant health, wellbeing, and overall quality of experience,” states ASID Interim CEO Gary Wheeler, ​FASID​. “Through post-occupancy studies, the M Moser team continues to experiment on innovative design elements that all evidentially impact occupants and further prove the positive, transformative power of design.”

M Moser employed various design solutions to overcome challenges and achieve their goals, including:

Dynamic Work Environment: ​The M Moser team is empowered to choose how and where they need to work each day. With a clean desk policy, the office is equipped with individual lockers for each person. The office plan provides a variety of space types for various work needs (focus spaces, conference rooms, lounge areas, quiet/wellness rooms, phone pods, VC rooms, standing desks, sitting desks, collaboration zones, etc.). M Moser moved into the office with around 30+ people and have nearly doubled their size at 50.

The result is an adaptable workplace that reflects the innovative capabilities of M Moser. By studying individual needs, the environment now offers a variety of new digital strategies, thoughtful space planning, flexible furniture, and technology — all which speak to M Moser’s goals of enhanced accessibility, collaboration, and identity.

Learn more and download the case brief ​here​.

