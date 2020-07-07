ASSA ABLOY Joins Zigbee Alliance Board of Directors

The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced ASSA ABLOY Group — global leader in access solutions — has joined the Alliance’s Board of Directors. The hardware company is already an active member in the Connected Home over IP project within the Alliance, contributing experts to develop the new, royalty-free connectivity standard for increased compatibility among Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Covering all needs for products and services related to access control such as locks, doors, and entrance automation solutions, ASSA ABLOY designs and delivers offerings to help people feel safe and secure whether they are at home or at work.

“As a major manufacturer of residential and commercial access solutions, our product lines depend on efficient, reliable, and secure communications to operate effectively,” said Martin Huddart, head of smart residential, ASSA ABLOY. “Connectivity based on open, global standards is what’s going to drive this next generation of smart home and building products, so it’s important we’re involved in initiatives like Project CHIP and that we collaborate with other domain experts as part of the Zigbee Alliance Board of Directors.”

ASSA ABLOY was founded in 1994 and has grown from its roots in mechanical locks and hardware into a variety of access solutions for managing access into residential homes and commercial and institutional buildings. In August 2000, ASSA ABLOY acquired Yale. Yale provides solutions for the residential market, offering a wide portfolio of smart door locks trusted every day by consumers around the world.

“The brand power of ASSA ABLOY and Yale, as well as their market experience, enables a more open world fueled by physical and digital connections, in solid alignment with the values embraced by our member-driven organization,” said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, Zigbee Alliance. “Having this trusted company join our Promoter ranks will strengthen the quality and reach of the important work being done by Alliance members, especially in the critical categories involving security, safety, and openness.”

The Zigbee Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Google, Huawei, IKEA, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Tuya, and Wulian.