BOMA International Announces W2 Challenge Champions

The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International recently concluded its W2 (Water and Waste) Challenge and announced the program’s top performers. The W2 Challenge was a groundbreaking, two-year program designed to encourage buildings in the United States to benchmark water usage and waste output and implement best practices to improve performance. Leveraging the commercial real estate industry’s longstanding commitment to sustainability — with a track record of leadership on energy efficiency specifically — the program was based on the premise that water and waste represent the next frontier of industry sustainability efforts.

The initiative originated from BOMA International’s Energy and Environment Committee and took form with the support of a generous grant from BOMA International Cornerstone Partner Yardi, and in partnership with ENERGY STAR® and the nationwide network of U.S. BOMA local associations. Participants committed to enter water and/or waste data at least quarterly in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager® over the 2018 and 2019 calendar years; in return, they received progress reports and scorecards, mails, webinars, and additional resources and recognition opportunities.

The W2 Challenge focused on securing the largest and broadest participation as possible, and it was open to all — participants did not need to be BOMA members and properties could be from any real estate sector, from commercial to residential to retail.

More than 2,000 buildings signed up across the United States.

412 cities were represented.

493 million square feet of property were shared with the W2 Challenge in Portfolio Manager.

Now that the results have been tallied, four companies were honored as national champions in the challenge:

America’s Capital Partners: Water Performance Improvement (Small Portfolio) and Waste Performance Improvement (Large Portfolio)

Water Performance Improvement (Small Portfolio) and Waste Performance Improvement (Large Portfolio) Hudson Pacific Properties: Waste Performance Improvement (Small Portfolio)

Waste Performance Improvement (Small Portfolio) Lord Green Strategies: Largest Participating Portfolio

Largest Participating Portfolio Shorenstein Realty Services: Water Performance Improvement (Large Portfolio)

BOMA International and its partners honor the following organizations for successfully participating and completing the W2 Challenge:

AG-LO Burbank Collection

America’s Capital Partners

Baltimore Department of General Services

Boston Properties

Bozzuto Management Company

Brookfield Properties

Campus Federal Credit Union

CBRE

CommonWealth Partners

Digital Realty

DWS

Greystar Real Estate Partners

Hearn Company

Hudson Pacific Properties

Invesco Real Estate

Jamestown

Jones Lang LaSalle

JPMorgan Chase

Kilroy Realty

LaSalle Investment Management

LBA Realty

Lincoln Property Company

Lionstone Investments

Next Play LLC

Northwood Office

Nuveen

Oracle

Pacific Urban Residential

Parmenter Realty Partners

Pleasanton Corporate Commons

Principal Real Estate Investors

Shorenstein Realty

Stiles

Tishman Speyer

UBS Realty Investors

Unico Properties

USAA Real Estate

“BOMA International congratulates all the organizations and thousands of properties that completed the W2 Challenge,” said BOMA International Chair and Chief Elected Officer Shelby Christensen, LEED Green Associate. “The program exceeded all expectations and proved once again that commercial real estate is leading the way on sustainability. Thanks to the challenge, we know that many of these properties will use this experience as a springboard to further action, and BOMA will be able to use the results to further develop policy initiatives to assist the industry in meeting its sustainability goals.”

