BOMA International Announces W2 Challenge Champions
The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International recently concluded its W2 (Water and Waste) Challenge and announced the program’s top performers. The W2 Challenge was a groundbreaking, two-year program designed to encourage buildings in the United States to benchmark water usage and waste output and implement best practices to improve performance. Leveraging the commercial real estate industry’s longstanding commitment to sustainability — with a track record of leadership on energy efficiency specifically — the program was based on the premise that water and waste represent the next frontier of industry sustainability efforts.
The initiative originated from BOMA International’s Energy and Environment Committee and took form with the support of a generous grant from BOMA International Cornerstone Partner Yardi, and in partnership with ENERGY STAR® and the nationwide network of U.S. BOMA local associations. Participants committed to enter water and/or waste data at least quarterly in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager® over the 2018 and 2019 calendar years; in return, they received progress reports and scorecards, mails, webinars, and additional resources and recognition opportunities.
The W2 Challenge focused on securing the largest and broadest participation as possible, and it was open to all — participants did not need to be BOMA members and properties could be from any real estate sector, from commercial to residential to retail.
- More than 2,000 buildings signed up across the United States.
- 412 cities were represented.
- 493 million square feet of property were shared with the W2 Challenge in Portfolio Manager.
Now that the results have been tallied, four companies were honored as national champions in the challenge:
- America’s Capital Partners: Water Performance Improvement (Small Portfolio) and Waste Performance Improvement (Large Portfolio)
- Hudson Pacific Properties: Waste Performance Improvement (Small Portfolio)
- Lord Green Strategies: Largest Participating Portfolio
- Shorenstein Realty Services: Water Performance Improvement (Large Portfolio)
BOMA International and its partners honor the following organizations for successfully participating and completing the W2 Challenge:
- AG-LO Burbank Collection
- America’s Capital Partners
- Baltimore Department of General Services
- Boston Properties
- Bozzuto Management Company
- Brookfield Properties
- Campus Federal Credit Union
- CBRE
- CommonWealth Partners
- Digital Realty
- DWS
- Greystar Real Estate Partners
- Hearn Company
- Hudson Pacific Properties
- Invesco Real Estate
- Jamestown
- Jones Lang LaSalle
- JPMorgan Chase
- Kilroy Realty
- LaSalle Investment Management
- LBA Realty
- Lincoln Property Company
- Lionstone Investments
- Next Play LLC
- Northwood Office
- Nuveen
- Oracle
- Pacific Urban Residential
- Parmenter Realty Partners
- Pleasanton Corporate Commons
- Principal Real Estate Investors
- Shorenstein Realty
- Stiles
- Tishman Speyer
- UBS Realty Investors
- Unico Properties
- USAA Real Estate
“BOMA International congratulates all the organizations and thousands of properties that completed the W2 Challenge,” said BOMA International Chair and Chief Elected Officer Shelby Christensen, LEED Green Associate. “The program exceeded all expectations and proved once again that commercial real estate is leading the way on sustainability. Thanks to the challenge, we know that many of these properties will use this experience as a springboard to further action, and BOMA will be able to use the results to further develop policy initiatives to assist the industry in meeting its sustainability goals.”
