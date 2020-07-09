Cintas Offers Revolutionary ZOLL AED 3

In cases of cardiac emergency, using an automated external defibrillator (AED) in the first two minutes can improve survival by 90%.¹ To give people the confidence to respond in an emergency situation, Cintas Corporation is now offering the ZOLL AED 3®. With its Real CPR Help® technology, rescuers receive real-time feedback to help deliver high-quality care without delay.

“We’re proud to offer our customers the latest AED technology,” said Katie Gough-Edwards, Marketing Director – First Aid & Safety, Cintas. “Research shows that real-time CPR feedback, along with training, more than doubles cardiac arrest survival rates.² The ZOLL AED 3 defibrillator’s unique full-color display shows compression depth, vivid rescue images and a CPR cycle timer which gives users the confidence that they are prepared to respond during an sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) event.”

The ZOLL AED 3 features one-of-a-kind intuitive touch-screen capabilities to access AED information quickly. Additionally, the universal design of the CPR Uni-padz™ electrodes allows rescuers to use the device on pediatric victims by simply activating child mode. Its cloud connectivity enables automatic reporting of device status for confidence that your AED is ready™ in an emergency.

“The ZOLL AED 3 continues ZOLL’s commitment to providing best-in-class AEDs to help improve outcomes of SCA by removing the guesswork for bystanders and giving them the confidence to respond,” said Elijah A. White, President, ZOLL Medical. “The innovative, intuitive design uses proven Real CPR Help® technology which provides real-time feedback to help rescuers deliver guideline compliant high-quality CPR.”

Cintas offers three of the major AED units in the marketplace – ZOLL, the Defibtech Reviver line, and Philips. Cintas also offers first aid and safety products including essential supplies such as masks, thermometers, hand sanitizer, and disposable gloves along with services to help businesses prepare for and treat emergencies.

Click here for more information on Cintas’ products and services.

Notes

¹ Newman, Christenson, Eisenberg. Community CPR-AED Programs.

² Bobrow BJ, et al. Ann Emerg Med. 2013 Jul;62(1):47–56.e1. Epub 2013 Mar 7.

Want to read more about facility management and safety?

Check out all the latest facility management news related to health and safety.