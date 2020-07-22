Glass skylight system with varios glass glazing options

The SKYGARD 2500 Series from Exterior Technologies, Inc. (EXTECH) is an aluminum-framed, monumental glass skylight system. Available in pyramid, single slope, and ridge configurations, it uses aluminum mullions that can incorporate a variety of glass glazing options.

The SKYGARD 2500 accepts glass up to 1-5/16″ thick, including monolithic or insulated glass units. Optional glass coatings and custom silk-screen patterns help to diffuse the direct top-lighting and to control unwanted solar heat gain.

SKYGARD 2500 is offered as a silicon butt-glazed system to accommodate both intermediate joints between glazing panels, and joints at the sills. Conventional aluminum cover caps are also available.

The skylight system has passed industry-standard testing for air infiltration per ASTM E-283 to 12 psf and water infiltration per ASTM D-331 to 15 psf. Structural performance testing demonstrated the system can meet or exceed ASTM E-330 deflection of less than L/250 at 60 psf. Condensation and leakage are controlled by separate gutters.

SKYGARD 2500 uses recycled aluminum as standard in 3″, 5″, and 8″ framing depths to accommodate projects of all sizes. The aluminum framing can be thermally improved and finished in a durable anodize, baked enamel, or high-performance PVDF fluoropolymer coating. After its useful life as part of the skylight, the metal is 100% recyclable.

Made in the U.S., SKYGARD 2500 is delivered fully fabricated and ready for installation.

Click here for more news about building envelopes and exteriors.