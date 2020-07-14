Digital feedback services expansion empowers businesses

HappyOrNot, a customer experience management solution, announced a significant expansion to its suite of digital feedback collection services that forms part of its leading-edge Smileys portfolio.

HappyOrNot’s Smiley Digital products enable companies with an online presence to receive feedback from customers, visitors, partners, and employees. Using the high response rates, businesses can utilize HappyOrNot’s intuitive and interactive reporting service to quickly pinpoint problems, uncover causes, and make improvements that are not only informed by data, but can crucially be tracked and measured too.

With the company experiencing an increased demand for omnichannel solutions from existing and prospective customers, and with worldwide retail ecommerce sales set to reach $4.9 trillion by 2021 (according to Shopify Plus), HappyOrNot is expanding its digital suite to cater to different business requirements by introducing: the Solo, the company’s first-ever digital solution that doesn’t need to be linked with a physical terminal, and the Embed. HappyOrNot has also revamped and rebranded its Web Smileys, now known as Pop-up.

Embed: Surveys can be integrated into mobile apps, web pages, online stores, and intranet pages. HappyOrNot's Embed can be easily implemented with a ready-made JavaScript code, while response rates can be increased with optimal placement. The Smiley Digital Embed panel can be placed at certain experience points that companies need to receive feedback on, such as a product search page or shopping cart.

Pop-up (formerly Web Smileys): Smileys can be added as a pop-up on any web page, online store, or intranet page, and boast an 80% response rate. The Pop Up can be used, for example, at the end of the customer journey (such as on the 'thank you' or checkout page) and allows customers to provide feedback on their overall experience.

Follow-up questions, which allow respondents to provide more detailed highlights/pain points, are also available for all digital products.

Feedback results can be analyzed 24/7 in HappyOrNot’s online dashboard, which can be accessed via mobile and automated e-mail reports. Customers now have the ability to leverage the HappyOrNot Analytics and Reporting solution across both digital and physical touchpoints.

– Provides an instant overview of a company’s key performance results, which are summarized in simple, informative widgets, enabling a focus on the most important information.\ Analytics – Presents a deeper analysis of customer feedback. Analytics allows companies to evaluate their past and current performance, research long-term trends, and pinpoint exactly where and when a decline in customer happiness was experienced.

Earlier in 2020, HappyOrNot released the Smiley Link, which enables customers and employees to provide touchless feedback on a physical Smiley Terminal or Smiley Touch terminal by using a QR code or short web address with their mobile devices.

HappyOrNot CEO & founder Heikki Väänänen comments, “While we are known the world over for our instantly recognizable Smiley Terminal and Smiley Touch feedback devices, we have long led the way in digital feedback collection. We continue to innovate and invest in both our digital and physical feedback-collecting products, with the new Smiley Digital products complementing our existing range of digital and physical products, and thus further extending our leading-edge versatility. Today is an important day for the company as we significantly expand our digital product line, providing companies with even more ways to collect the data that can lead to critical improvements being made.”

Tommi Kortman, eCommerce Manager at Gigantti (Elkjøp Finland), comments: “Our customers give a lot of feedback that can be used to improve our customer experience. For example, with the Smiley Digital our customers suggested adding filters and categories to certain products. It might feel like a small thing, but it’s really useful for a lot of our customers. It’s great to have this connection with our customers in the online world with Smiley Digital, even if we don’t get to meet them face to face.”

