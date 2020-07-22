JLL Announces Two Programs For Safer, Healthier Workplaces

JLL has announced it is collaborating with LabCorp, a global life science company and a provider of healthcare diagnostics, to help ensure health, safety, and wellness as employees return to their offices. Through the collaboration, LabCorp’s Employer Services wellness screenings will support effective workplace re-entry and management. While always a priority, the COVID-19 pandemic has made health, safety, and wellness critical to opening and maintaining offices thoughtfully and effectively.

“More than ever, employees and companies are focused on health and safety in the work environment,” said Cynthia Kantor, JLL Chief Product Officer. “While we at JLL have always valued these principles and supported clients and occupiers in creating healthy experiences, we want our clients to have access to the best tools and services to make the working world comfortable and resilient in this ‘next normal.’ We’re proud to utilize LabCorp Employer Services to help occupiers in the U.S. re-open their spaces, enhance the confidence of their employees, and foster an enduring culture of health and well-being.”

Through JLL’s collaboration with LabCorp, clients in the U.S. can access a comprehensive suite of employee wellness services and a vast network of professionals who have expertise in delivering these important wellness services.

LabCorp Employer Services can offer access to all services, including: Temperature and Symptom Screening; PCR Testing (symptomatic for virus); Serology Testing (antibody); Flu vaccinations; and Biometric screenings.

Verifying Building Cleaning Also A Focus

Meanwhile, JLL recently announced a collaboration with SGS, a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, to help building owners and occupiers confirm their spaces are cleaned appropriately and safe.

The collaboration with SGS will provide JLL clients with the opportunity to verify their cleaning procedures and protocols, giving their tenants and employees peace of mind. Clients around the world can have their cleaning protocols independently inspected and verified by SGS, through either a remote inspection, validating the compliance of each location with protocols, or an in-person inspection accompanied by a series of on-site Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) tests to evaluate the efficacy of cleaning practices. A successful in-person inspection performed by SGS experts will result in the awarding of an SGS Approval Mark with a unique QR code that signifies the space has been verified as having undergone approved cleaning procedures on a specific date.