4K laser projectors for diverse range of commercial spaces

LG Business Solutions USA introduced two new 4K laser projectors designed for the needs of a diverse range of commercial spaces. The LG ProBeam is a surprisingly small 5,000-lumen projector suitable for corporate, hospital, and education environments, while the ultra-short-throw LG CineBeam is suitable for retail, hospitality, small boardrooms, and classroom environments.

LG’s expansion into commercial-grade laser projectors provides businesses with professional-level projection solutions that create new opportunities thanks to their brightness; sharpness; color accuracy; 20,000 hour lamp life; and state-of-the-art functionality that includes screen mirroring and 12-point keystone adjustment.

“Industry-leading commercial products like these projectors exemplify how LG is addressing the needs of businesses, schools, and more,” said Dan Smith, LG Business Solutions USA’s vice president of business development. “ProBeam offers businesses and schools the use-anywhere versatility of a compact 5,000 lumen laser projector, and our ultra-short-throw CineBeam enables a vibrant 120″ 4K display in any room, opening new possibilities across the education, retail, and hospitality markets.”

The LG ProBeam (BU50NST) 4K UHD 5,000-lumen projector is bright enough to be used even in a brightly-lit room and can be mounted on a ceiling or table-top delivering immersive picture quality and highly detailed images.

With the 1.6x zoom feature, the LG ProBeam projector can immediately project a 60% larger image without moving or re-adjusting, easily turning a 100-inch projection into a 160-inch projection in seconds. Thanks to detailed keystone adjustment and its extreme brightness capability, it can project a minimum screen size of 40 inches and a maximum size of 300 inches (25 feet). Wireless connection is possible with any Android™ device, and standard ports include USB and HDMI.

The LG CineBeam (HU85LS) is a 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector that can produce a 90″ image when placed just 2″ from the projection wall, and a 120″ image when just 7.2″ away in nearly any room arrangement.

Unlike conventional projectors that make three colors with one light source, the HU85LS adopts three-channel laser technology to create RGB color via different light sources. Because of this, the HU85LS has no color wheel, so it significantly reduces “rainbow” effects that can be experienced by conventional projectors. Its 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio displays the deep blacks and smooth gradients necessary for engaging a cinematic 4K UHD experience.

With a minimum picture size of 60″ and a maximum of 120″, the LG CineBeam also offers voice control through the included Magic Remote with an integrated microphone. Wireless connection is accomplished with any iOS®, Android, or Windows® device, and standard inputs include USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI.

Both the LG ProBeam and LG CineBeam offer wireless screen mirroring, webOS 4.5 for native web browsing, two integrated five-watt speakers, and a Bluetooth-out port to boost wireless audio through a separate stereo system. The 12-point keystone adjustment available on both models enables a perfectly shaped 16:9 picture, regardless of placement angle or uneven surfaces.

The use of laser projection also helps users manage long-term costs by minimizing bulb outages that interrupt operations and require expensive replacements. Both projectors are rated for 20,000 hours of lamp life, with far less dimming evident over the life of the projector compared with bulb-based models.

The LG ProBeam and LG CineBeam 4K projectors are available with a three-year warranty. A 5,000-lumen WUXGA model is planned for later in the year.

