New lighting website features enhanced lighting and controls content

With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting introduced its new website featuring a sleek new design and color scheme, improved functionality, and enhanced lighting and controls content for architectural, auditorium, amphitheater, and commercial lighting applications.

The completely revamped website is designed specifically for the user experience on multiple platforms from PCs and tablets to mobile. It is organized by category and product line with user-friendly fly-out menus and image-based photography for easy navigation. Once the product sub-category is selected, each product hover-over provides access to quick data and a direct specification and installation PDF download available without going to the product page. This design helps eliminate extra “clicks” for information, such as a specification sheet or installation guide.

Other user-friendly additions to the website include product filters, photo gallery, new Rep locator tool, and Rep Portal. The website also highlights case studies with a rich focus on Tivoli Lighting’s mission to provide the world with the right amount of lighting in the right places and providing the highest level of customer services in the lighting industry.

Tivoli Lighting’s new website will be regularly updated with news on new products, company updates, accomplishments, and events.

One of Tivoli’s most recent product releases is the Magic Linear Bar™ designed for architectural facade, bridge, and media display applications. Surface mounted and 3G Vibration Rated, it features resolution at 3 pixels per foot, perfect light synchronization with ARTNET system, and ESD (electrostatic discharge) protection for short circuit, over current, over voltage, and over temperature. Dynamic resolution control ranges from the entire fixture length down to 4″.

The Magic Linear Bar provides a 4000K CCT with red/green/blue/white LED channels, has a beam angle of 145° x 105°, has an efficacy (lm/W) of 78, and is IP67 rated. It measures 1.12″ W x 2.48″ D x 39.37″ with the bracket and 0.71″ W x 1.5″ D x 39.37″ L without the bracket. housing is aluminum powder-coat gray and operating temperature is -4°F to 122°F.

The new website also features the TivoTape Configurator that allows for the easy customization of Tivoli LED strips suited to user needs.

To learn more about Tivoli Lighting’s lighting and controls products visit www.tivolilighting.com.

Click here for more news related to Energy Management & Lighting.