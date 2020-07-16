multipurpose rust converter for extreme climates and conditions

NanoPrime from NanoRustX is a rust-killing base primer that has been field tested over the past three years in the world’s most extreme conditions and climates and is now available for usage by companies in the offshore, maritime, infrastructure, shipping, and mining industries. This rust converter is multi-purpose, water-based, zero VOC, and 100% nontoxic.

“NanoPrime has proved to be a safe, clean, and long lasting solution that converts iron oxide into iron phosphate,” says Martin Lawrence, President of NanoRustX, the manufacturer of NanoPrime. “It’s a single component product that not only creates high strength adhesion to rusty, clean, painted, or galvanized steel, it also delivers excellent single coat adhesion and corrosion protection when used on aluminum and can be both a primer and sealer on concrete.”

Comprised of nano polymers that create a strong and durable chemically bonded layer, NanoPrime prevents under film corrosion when used with low VOC top coats from such leading brands as JOTUN, Carboline, International, PPG, and Sherwin Williams. Unlike competing products, NanoPrime can be applied to damp surfaces, requires no sand blasting, prevents surface cracking, requires minimal protective equipment when applying, and is not sensitive to chlorides.

Other benefits that NanoPrime offers to users in industry and factory environments include fast touch-ups, easy storage, effectiveness in as little as two coats, non-flammability, a two year shelf life and unlimited pot life, two hour dry time, and seven day cure time. In addition, the elasticity of NanoPrime makes it very durable in temperature variations from -90°F to 400°F.

“When used and applied according to specifications, NanoPrime saves time, money, and effort in the surface preparation for any rust killing project,” says Lawrence.

NanoPrime rust converter is available from distributors around the world or directly from NanoRustX.