Interior/exterior tankless water heaters for natural gas or liquid propane

Navien Premium Non-condensing (NPN) tankless water heaters are offered in two series, the NPN-Universal series (indoor or outdoor with vent cap) and NPN-Exterior series (outdoor only), both of which are available in 160,000 BTU/H, 180,000 BTU/H, and 199,900 BTU/H models for either natural gas or liquid propane.

The NPN series features NaviTech™ technology that includes a stainless-steel heat exchanger and an advanced stainless-steel burner with precision control flame technology for eco-friendly low NOx emissions comparable to condensing burners. The tankless water heaters have a uniform energy factor (UEF) of 0.81, cascade capability with other NPN units, NaviVent™ concentric 3″ x 5″ venting, low noise levels, and a space-saving and lightweight design.

The NPN-U series allows for indoor and outdoor operation within the same unit and includes an integrated control panel within the cover of the unit that allows users to adjust water temperature, operation status, and troubleshooting.

Both the NPN-U and NPN-E have recirculation control built into their circuit boards, a built-in air pressure sensor that monitors and maintains air/gas pressure ratio during operation and ensures consistent DHW output during partial air blockage, and built-in water adjustment valve and mixing valve controls that flow to maintain set point and stabilizes temperature during flow changes. The NPN series is also designed with a pin-to-pin matching configuration for easy retrofit installations. It measures 14″ x 9.3″ x 23″, weighs 55 pounds, and has a temperature range of 98°F to 140°F.

The NaviLink™ Wi-Fi remote control system is available as an accessory for all NPN models. For increased domestic hot water flow demand, the NPN can also be cascaded with another NPN unit.

