NeoSan Labs products approved for US EPA List N

NeoSan Labs announced that its nontoxic broad-spectrum disinfectants— Neosan Labs 01 Hospital-Grade Sterilization and Neosan Labs 02 Air Detoxification Treatment—have been placed on US EPA List N (#93672) for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Appropriate for daily use, these products have an industry leading virus kill rate of 99.99999%.

NeoSan Lab’s products have been formulated and manufactured specifically for commercial applications as an all-in-one antibacterial, cleaner, mildewstat, decontaminant, disinfectant, deodorizer, fungicide, algaecide, and virucide. No complementary products are necessary to clean or disinfect, and less of each is needed than with other products. No special equipment is needed for application. Neosan Labs 01 can be used as liquid, spray, aerosol, or foam, while 02 is for use with a cold fogger.

The NeoSan Labs products on US EPA List N are effective within minutes to eradicate germs, bacteria, and viruses—including COVID-19 and other coronaviruses. They are also non-mutagenic, non-carcinogenic, and provide complete microbiological sterilization in a noncorrosive, non-carcinogenic formula that does not produce toxic fumes or residue. They are fragrance free, biodegradable, non-flammable, and certified by the Green Clean Institute. They are safer than bleach because they are nontoxic and not harmful to people, animals, or plants.

“NeoSan Labs products are more than cleaning. They protect lives by exceeding disinfection and decontamination standards, leaving treated areas and surfaces not only cleaner, but less toxic than when they were brand new,” says Greg Charillon, NeoSan Labs’ CEO. “Now the hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and entertainment sectors, and commercial cleaning and restoration companies can eliminate COVID-19 from porous and non-porous surfaces and the air quickly with hospital-grade sterilization without formalin, chlorine, carbolic acid, or heavy metals.”

In addition, NeoSan Labs Connect is an integrated, cloud-based program that offers professional service providers an easy way to track and report the level of service or special treatment that was completed at a specific job site, and allows customers to view these details about what was done, by whom, and when. Besides satisfying questions about cleanliness and safety, customers can see the business name, contact information, and promotional messages or special offers, providing an opportunity to interact with your company.

