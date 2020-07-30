Powerhouse To Offer Allied BioScience’s SurfaceWise2

Powerhouse, a national construction, facilities maintenance, and rollout service provider, is enhancing its suite of COVID-19 response services. The new service will enable Powerhouse to apply SurfaceWise®2, proven to be the first and only surface protectant to continuously remove pathogens from surfaces for months with a single application.

SurfaceWise2 is patented and supplied by Allied BioScience, a Dallas-based biotech firm with a history of developing long-lasting, environmentally-friendly solutions that create safer human environments. The service is pending imminent EPA approval.

As Allied BioScience’s first national facilities application partner for this solution, Powerhouse will enable facility managers of banks, hospitals, restaurants, retail stores, offices, and more to reduce health risks posed by COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

In March 2020, Powerhouse pulled from its core competencies to compile a services package designed to help customers mitigate COVID-19’s impact. These services range from barrier installations and space reconfigurations to signage fittings and hands-free fixture installs. The package also includes interior and exterior sanitization services—which offer significant benefits to the marketplace with the integration of Allied BioScience’s technology.

“Powerhouse operates with a great sense of urgency. As the pandemic hit, we felt it our duty to identify new resources and processes to help our customers stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Amber Alvarez, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Powerhouse. “Through this partnership, Powerhouse will be able to supply customers with the only proven long-lasting surface solution to viral spread. We see this as an invaluable tool that will help people regain confidence as they get back to business.”

Typical disinfectants are reactive and momentary, killing germs after they have already contaminated a surface. SurfaceWise2 works in reverse, coating a surface to continuously kill germs upon contact for months after application. Powerhouse has acquired and trained its team on advanced electrostatic sprayer technologies to enable the proper, full-coverage application of the surface protectant.

Allied BioScience has worked closely with the EPA to create an entirely new category for long-lasting, continuous protection against coronaviruses in response to this emergency crisis. Its mission strongly aligns with Powerhouse’s legacy of quick-turn, high-precision rollouts.

Powerhouse is slated to launch the new service this fall.

