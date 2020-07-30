Chandelier collection with various silhouettes and universal, round canopy

Luminii, a manufacturer of specification-grade architectural LED lighting systems, announced the availability of its Senso Vesta chandelier collection. As Luminii’s directional product portfolio, Senso is expanding some product lines bringing customers more variety and greater versatility and light control.

The Senso Vesta 1 product family has been expanded to include a chandelier collection. The five models feature silhouettes that include Vesta X, Vesta Y, Vesta SQUARE, Vesta HEXAGON, and Vesta TRIANGLE. Each ready-to-order chandelier is designed with a universal, round canopy to support cohesive installations and product continuity. The canopies conceal all hardware for a clean and uniform installation suitable for museum, hospitality, restaurant, retail, corporate, wellness, and healthcare applications. Vesta also delivers vibrant colors with 90+ CRI and R9 values up to 60 across the dimming curve with minimal color shift.

The 100% modular Vesta chandelier collection can be made to order to meet project specifications. Users can choose from a variety of finishes, shapes, light outputs, and CCTs (2700K, 3000K, 3500K, and 4000K) to create the exact ambiences they envision for spaces. Standard finishes include white, black, and silver. Premium finishes include mocha, charcoal, cerulean, and firebrick. Customers can further personalize Vesta with custom colors of their choice.

“Whenever we make product decisions, we always seek to empower customers and their clients to experience memorable, inspiring spaces as a result of our light,” said Rolf Hurbin, President and Head of Operations at Senso Lighting. “The extended Senso Vesta collection encourages lighting design and architecture professionals to think outside of the box and reshape the way we think about lighting design. Robust customization options and a variety of product features give our customers the tools they need to build the ultimate installation.”

Like the Vesta 1, the expanded chandelier line includes models for both direct and direct/indirect for maximum flexibility. The company will continue manufacturing the original Vesta 1 suspended linear system, which features a slight trapezoidal perceptive in its design as well as a high performance symmetrical frosted lens providing a high transmission graduate, and even, continuous illumination with no shadows or dark spots.

“We regularly evaluate lighting, design, and architectural trends to provide our customers and their clients with state-of-the-art lighting solutions,” said Amy Bonder, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Luminii. “Our team expanded the Vesta line to meet a rising need for simple, yet elegant geometric LED chandeliers. Customers are also seeking lighting solutions that are easy to install to meet tight deadlines during continued uncertainty, and the expanded Vesta line answers that call with style and grace.”