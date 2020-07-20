Sloan Highlights Chicago Cubs Partnership With New Webpage

Sloan, a leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems and the Official Water Efficiency Partner of the Chicago Cubs, is showcasing its legacy partnership with the MLB team through a new webpage highlighting their storied history. As the Cubs get set to begin its condensed 2020 season on July 24 following a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sloan’s new web presence highlights its water conservation efforts across Cubs facilities and the surrounding Wrigleyville community, as well as throughout Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ.

“At Sloan, we’re proud of our partnership with the Cubs that dates back over 100 years, predating even the iconic ivy of Wrigley Field,” said Graham Allen, Co-President and CEO of Sloan. “Our partnership with the Chicago Cubs organization gives us the opportunity to help build winning teams through sustainable solutions.”

The new webpage details Sloan’s water-saving and touch-free products throughout Wrigley Field. Sloan’s sensor-operated products provide both players and fans alike with hygienic solutions that can be found throughout the facility from the concourse and luxurious American Airlines 1914 Club to the clubhouse. Sloan’s touch-free sensor faucets, soap dispensers, hand dryers, and flushometers as well as sinks, water closets, and urinals were installed as part of the 1060 Project — the Cubs’ multi-year restoration and expansion of Wrigley Field.

Sloan’s commitment to water sustainability also extends throughout the Wrigleyville community surrounding the ballpark. From the boutique Hotel Zachary to the American Airlines Conference Center and popular Smoke Daddy Restaurant across from the field, the company’s products are helping merge sustainability with a hygiene-friendly restroom experience. Sloan flushometers at Hotel Zachary utilize a three-second flush delay to eliminate false flushes and save water. Additionally, the hotel features Sloan Optima® Faucets in a customized brushed amber gold finish to match the existing restroom aesthetic accents for a cohesive design.

The new webpage also displays the full lineup of integrated restroom products throughout Sloan Park, the team’s Spring Training home. Throughout the facility, Sloan products are helping the Cubs reduce overall environmental impact with water saving technology.

“Teaming up with Sloan is an important move for the Chicago Cubs,” said Tom Ricketts, Chairman, Chicago Cubs. “Sloan brings more than a century of experience and success in creating cutting edge water solutions for a wide variety of venues all around the world.”

For more information on Sloan’s touch-free products and its partnership with the Chicago Cubs, visit Sloan’s new dedicated Cubs webpage.