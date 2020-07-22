Employees, Communication, And Return To The Office: SpaceIQ Provides Guide

What do you need to do to make your employees feel safe returning to the office? Your employees expect that you’re taking the right measures for them to safely return to the office. But is that enough?

Safety measures are now table stakes, and employees expect more than just a change to workplace safety. SpaceIQ, a comprehensive workplace platform, shares insights for this challenge in its latest guide, “Temperature Check: Employee Sentiment & Returning to Work.” The guide explores why employee sentiment is so critical and how you can use data and technology to share information in an authentic and proactive manner. You’ll see:

How to measure employee sentiment

How to address specific concerns

How to build solid lines of communication between business owners, front-line managers, and in-the-trenches workers about workplace safety and productivity

Facility management teams and others can download the e-book from the SpaceIQ website.