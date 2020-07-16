The Prevent Collection From Busch Systems For PPE In Buildings

Busch Systems, a company with more than 30 years designing and customizing recycling, waste and composting containers has an expanding collection of products to help facilities create a cohesive, safe program for the disposal of personal protective equipment (PPE). The Busch Systems Prevent Collection is designed with optimal safety and hygiene in mind to provide solutions for PPE disposal that are reliable and help maintain a professional appearance in all types of building environments.

With containers for PPE disposal and dispensing, the Prevent Collection features four design series: Revive Series, Purify Series, Paladin Series, and Prevail Series.

Revive Series offers a simple, functional, and aesthetically pleasing solution for dispensing hygiene products, such as anti-bacterial wipes. Fill the dispenser with desired material and place it in high traffic areas or where guests and employees need them most. The unit is durable and constructed with 100% post-consumer recycled content.

With a clean and eye-catching design, the Purify Series is a high-end solution to maintain the professional atmosphere within a facility while providing a hand-hygiene station for guests and employees. The durable unit is constructed with 100% post-consumer recycled content. The Purify is compatible with most soap or sanitizer dispensers allowing facilities staff to add the product that best fits the needs of the space (dispenser is not included in the unit).

The Paladin Series provides a safe and convenient option for collecting used PPE in high-traffic areas. This multi-functional receptacle allows for PPE disposal (such as masks and gloves), while also providing placement for an optional hand sanitizer dispenser. The entire unit is constructed with 100% post-consumer recycled plastic lumber that presents a high-end appearance and promotes environmental consciousness while providing a functional hygiene solution.

The Prevail Series for PPE disposal is a versatile and low-maintenance solution for facilities. The Prevail features commercial-grade castors that allow the container and its contents to be easily transported for servicing and collecting. Custom messaging can be applied to its ergonomic handle, and the bag retention rings keep the bag secure during use. This durable cart is compact and neutral, allowing it to fit into any workplace environment.

