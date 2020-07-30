Trex Commercial Products Clear Choice For LG North American HQ

Positioned on the rocky precipices of Englewood Cliffs, NJ, and nearly 500 feet above the Hudson River is the new, sustainably designed LG North American headquarters. Spanning five stories and 352,000-square-feet, the state-of-the-art facility features a myriad of amenities for the tech-savvy staff to enjoy, including a gym, outdoor basketball court and coffee bar, as well as open-plan offices, collaboration areas and dining rooms.

Unlike many office buildings of its size, the new LG North American headquarters facility is longer than it is tall. This intentional design serves to protect and preserve the scenic views of the historic Hudson River Palisades that surround the office campus. To complement the glass building and further reduce visual impacts, design elements were carefully chosen, including more than 1,300 linear feet of Trex Commercial Products’ frameless glass Track Rail. Among the highlights of the open-concept building is a ceremonial curved staircase, created by Trex Commercial Products using HDS technology to 3-D scan the structure and deliver a custom fabricated design. The facility was completed in October 2019.

The install sub for the glass is Union County Plate Glass, and the glass manufacturer is Cardinal and Cristacurva. The architect for this project is HOK, and general contractor is Turner Construction.