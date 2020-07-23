Adapter provides full online visibility for wireless tankless water heaters

The wireless NWCC Adapter from Noritz America gives property owners and managers, as well as installing and service contractors, full online visibility over their commercial tankless water heaters, regardless of system size—from a single unit to multiple units in multiple locations.

An organized, web-based dashboard and alarm system keeps managers and maintenance technicians current

via multi-site monitoring and site-specific notifications, customizable alarms sent directly to designated individuals, service-schedule alerts, troubleshooting insights, and other actionable information.

Although most monitoring will be done via dashboard, with notifications coming via text or e-mail, a dedicated mobile app is also available for access via smart phone or tablet.

The NWCC Adapter can be used on a single commercial tankless water heater (e.g. for restaurant applications), while for multiple-unit tankless rack systems, the adapter would connect to the rack’s system controller. One adapter can monitor up to 24 units in a single system.

The NWCC Adapter allows for continuous tracking of the operational status of multiple tankless water heaters at multiple locations. Advance service alerts trigger timely reminders via e-mail or text, allowing managers to proactively anticipate maintenance needs and minimize unit downtime. Instead of physically checking on individual tankless water heaters in multiple systems, the NWCC Adapter pinpoints problems and transmits all error data. Managers can customize their dashboards and alarm systems to speed comprehension and decision-making. Alerts and notifications can be targeted to specific key personnel, allowing managerial preference to control the flow of information.

Compatible with both iOS (Apple) and Android devices, the NWCC Adapter measures 7.52″H x 4.83″W x 1.18″D and weighs 1.5 pounds.

Click here for more news related to HVAC.