A Solution For Safer, Healthier Buildings

https://facilityexecutive.com/2020/08/a-solution-for-safer-healthier-buildings/
08/18/2020
Sponsored by

returning workforce

In the wake of the pandemic, building and facility stakeholders are being asked to re-examine their strategies and prepare for a new way of working. Today, expectations among both regulators and occupants are simply different. There will undoubtedly be a new level of scrutiny and demand for many building practices — enhanced sanitation, social distancing, HVAC performance, and so on — that didn’t exist prior to the pandemic.

Building owners and facility managers will need to focus on four key areas to meet the new demands of the returning workforce:

  • Safer space managementreturning workforce
  • Enhanced occupant well-being
  • Improved occupant engagement
  • Streamlined operational efficiency

Download this free e-guide from Schneider Electric which examines each area to help you learn how to adapt successfully to new building maintenance and operations practices.

