Body worn camera solution for law enforcement and security

Axis Communications has announced its first body worn camera solution for use by law enforcement and private security. The solution (hardware components) is comprised of a robust camera (W100), docking station (8-bay, W701 or 1 bay, W700), and a system controller (W800). It is designed on an open system architecture, which will allow for integration with a broad range of video management systems (VMS) and evidence management systems (EMS).

The Axis body worn solution can be used with a third-party VMS and EMS, on-premise or in the cloud, allowing for integration with other video surveillance data. It can also be delivered as an end-to-end solution, using AXIS Camera Station, the company’s own VMS software.

Fredrik Andersson, Global Product Manager, New Solutions Initiative at Axis Communications, explains: “When we’re in the process of developing a new solution, we’re always committed to deliver the best possible quality of video and audio within the constraints of the specific form factor. For the body worn camera, obvious challenges relate to finding the optimum combination of size, weight, the need for robustness, and maximizing battery life. To get all these elements right, our research and iterative design process included numerous conversations with customers, multiple product prototypes, and a number of early-stage pilot projects.”

“The same level of thoroughness has been applied throughout the solution, not just the camera unit. We took a holistic view of the customer requirement, from video capture in the field to presentation of evidence in the courtroom. This is where the openness became imperative—customers didn’t want to be forced into a specific VMS and EMS—and also drove key aspects related to security and ensuring the integrity of evidence.”

The AXIS W100 body worn camera captures video up to 1080p @30fps, and audio through dual microphones for noise suppression capabilities. Wide dynamic range technology is employed to guarantee image quality in even the most challenging light conditions, while Axis Zipstream for body worn reduces the demands for storage. The body worn camera provides 64GB of non-volatile memory, up to 30 hours of recorded video. Battery power is designed to cover a “full shift”, with 12 hours of normal usage and the capability for charging in-car or from a power bank. The AXIS W100 also features a built-in GPS/GNSS receiver for location tracking, Bluetooth Low Energy 4.1, IEEE 802.11b/g/n, and a 6-axis gyro and accelerometer. It weighs 0.38 pounds and operating condition is -4°F to 131°F.

The docking station and the system controller are separate units for scalability.

The standalone AXIS W700 Docking Station 1-bay and AXIS W701 Docking Station 8-bay are sturdy and splash-proof and support fast and secure charging and data offloading of the Axis body worn camera.

The AXIS W800 system controller provides a single integration and management point, and allows for fast and reliable video offloading (100Mbit per camera). All data is encrypted both at rest and in transfer using AES256 and TLS. In addition, video data can be fully end-to-end encrypted with specific integrations. Adding new cameras and docking stations is cost-effective and easy. Most system controllers for body worn systems are built into camera docking stations. And every time you add new cameras to your system or need to replace a docking station, you’re paying for a new system controller. Because it’s a standalone unit, one AXIS W800 System Controller supports up to five docking stations and 40 cameras, but can be extended with additional system controllers for larger body worn systems.

For both the docking stations and the system controller, operating temperature is 32°F to 104°F, humidity 10–85% RH (non-condensing) and storage temperature is -40°F to 149°F, humidity 10-85% RH (non-condensing).

The AXIS Body Worn Assistant mobile application allows users to review footage and add categories, descriptions, and notes.

“It’s essential that body worn cameras are simple to use in the field by officers and security personnel who may be in stressful situations, poor weather conditions, or badly-lit areas. But we were keen that the same ease of use was evident throughout the solution, for operators responsible for the offloading, storage, and analysis of the video captured,” Andersson explained.

