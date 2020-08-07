Clarity Shield From Draper Offers Increased Protection During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has business owners, community leaders, and school administrators looking for solutions that will help students, teachers, customers, and employees stay safe while conducting in-person business or instruction. One solution is a see-through barrier made from clear vinyl or plexiglass. While these barriers are helpful, they don’t work well when multiple people, such as a teacher and a small group of students, need to interact.

To tackle situations like this, the Draper design engineering team have created the Clarity Shield, a series of see-through social distancing barriers. Although initially developed with schools in mind, it can be used in any public place where people gather, including huddle rooms, office spaces, businesses, and healthcare facilities.

The Clarity Shield™ is a cleanable, clear vinyl barrier designed to help prevent cross contamination between individuals in a confined place. A configurable hinge design allows for a multitude of applications. The Clarity Shield provides a safer, sturdier alternative to homemade or improvised setups while remaining lightweight and portable. Configurations allowing up to four people to be separated are available. Optional feet allow space to pass paperwork and other items below the clear barriers.

In addition to the four tabletop models a mobile standup unit is available.

“Unprecedented times call for some out-of-the-box thinking on how to keep each other safe,” said Draper president Chris Broome. “When used in conjunction with other accepted protocols for preventing the spread of airborne illness, such as wearing face masks, washing hands, and social distancing, our hope is that this solution can give people an increased level of confidence in more confined areas where they need to see and communicate with one another.”

