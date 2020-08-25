Shrink film for asset preservation and corrosion protection

MilCorr VpCI Shrink Film from Cortec® is a heavy-duty film with multi-metal Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors. Recyclable and non-toxic, it is a suitable solution for preservation and corrosion protection of assets of all sizes—from aircraft, to offshore equipment, to operational spares on outdoor racks.

MilCorr VpCI will shrink using a wide variety of shrink tools, including electric and propane heat guns. By heat-shrinking MilCorr to fit the shape of the object, asset owners can create a unitized, tight, and tamper-proof protective environment. The film provides multi-metal corrosion protection via contact and vapor-phase molecular action of the corrosion inhibitors within. It also offers UV protection and provides a durable physical barrier effective even in the severest outdoor climates.

In addition to the barrier it provides against the elements, the key advantage of MilCorr VpCI Shrink Film is its ability to replace conventional rust preventatives such as oils and desiccants. Parts protected with MilCorr are ready to use with no additional cleaning and/or degreasing necessary, saving time and money. Metal parts packaged in MilCorr receive continuous protection against salt air and humid environments, moisture, aggressive industrial atmospheres, and dissimilar metal corrosion. The corrosion inhibitors vaporize and condense on all metal surfaces within the enclosed space, and diffuse to every area of the part; protecting its exterior as well as void spaces and recessed areas. Users get complete product storage protection as well as during domestic and overseas shipments, virtually eliminating any rust claims.

When there’s no more room in the warehouse, when outdoor racking is the only storage option left, or when equipment is already stationed on an offshore platform, MilCorr VpCI Shrink Film is a solution for long-term preservation that can be removed at any time for quick startup.

MilCorr VpCI Shrink Film comes in a standard size of 20′ x 210′ x 0.010′ sheeting, and in widths up to 30′. Additional sizes and constructions are available. MilCorr VpCI Shrink Film, in conjunction with other Cortec products, provides a total turnkey preservation for long-term outdoor storage.