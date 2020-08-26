Anti-slip tape enhances safety both indoor and outdoors

Die cut FLEX-TRED® from Wooster Products is anti-slip tape that enhances safety around the workplace. It provides a higher coefficient of friction on the applied surface, whether wet or dry.

Virtually every piece of industrial equipment which requires workers to drive, climb onto, cross over, or physically interact with, can benefit from better surface footing. FLEX-TRED is the solution, delivering durable pedestrian safety on slippery surfaces. This heavy-duty safety surface is easy to install—remove the protective liner from the underside to expose the special pressure-sensitive adhesive, then apply in the proper position and roll or press in place—bends over sharp 90° angles without fracture, and can be bent repeatedly without cracking or failure of the bond.

Applied FLEX-TRED is resistant to motor oil, detergent, hydraulic oil, and UV. The anti-slip tape will tolerate steam and detergent cleaning and is essentially unaffected by climactic exposure and mild acid or alkali exposure under normal conditions. It is suitable for indoor and outdoor applications on gas/brake pedals, machinery deck plates, equipment steps and walkways, mowers, snow groomers, tow motors and forklifts, on platforms, scaffolds, cherry pickers, and ladders, and more.

FLEX-TRED is made in the U.S. and available in standard die cut sizes or in custom die cuts to suit specific requirements. Wooster has been making custom die cut patterns for many years and has thousands of patterns in their library. Prospective customers may find an existing pattern close to that desired, thus saving a custom die cut charge. The anti-slip tape comes in various colors and patterns, including fluorescent and NITEGLOW® Glow in the Dark. In areas where a heavy exposure to liquids is anticipated, FLEX-TRED® Edge Sealing Compound seals the edge to most surfaces.

FLEX-TRED can be used in temperatures from -40°F to 220°F, but limited exposure to temperatures above 220°F will not harm the product.

