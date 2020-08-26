Five Tips For Hygienic Restrooms During A Pandemic
By Rachel Olsavicky
From the August 2020 Issue
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a new normal for today’s facilities, with hygiene now at the forefront of daily business operations. When it comes to lowering the risk of infection among workers and patrons, maintaining and enforcing proper hygiene is no longer a best practice—it is a necessity. As facility executives implement strategies to meet the demands of employees and customers, they must invest in solutions that create a safe and healthy environment for all.
Since the start of the pandemic, Tork has supported businesses across industries with information on how to minimize contagion and meet hygiene-critical standards. So, what have we learned? Public spaces are more scrutinized on hygiene than ever before, and businesses who don’t make hygiene a priority will suffer.
As facility management teams navigate new safety protocols and processes, here are a few ways to prioritize safety and facilitate better hygiene habits in the restroom:
1. Pay attention to high-touch surfaces. It is critical that high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, soap dispensers, and faucets are regularly disinfected by facility cleaning staff. Guests can also minimize the spread of germs when they enter and exit a restroom by using paper towels to avoid dirty handles. In fact, 75% of end-users say they use paper hand towels to avoid touching different surfaces in public restrooms.
2. Stock up on supplies. Facility executives (or the cleaning contractors they’ve hired) should ensure personal protective equipment (PPE) is always available and accessible to cleaning staff during each shift. This equipment includes, but is not limited to, face masks, gloves, soap, hand towels, and disinfectant wipes.
3. Minimize foot traffic. Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, it is important to minimize occupancy in the restroom at any given time. Think about things you can do differently to minimize traffic. Can you limit the number of people in your restrooms at one time, close the restrooms to facilitate deep cleaning in between large crowds, or block every other sink to encourage social distancing while handwashing? Such measures will go a long way when it comes to improving social distancing, and managing and containing the spread of the virus.
4. Placement is key. Proper dispenser placement is critical when it comes to encouraging hand hygiene. To boost hand hygiene compliance, facility management should ensure dispensers are located near the entrances and exits of restrooms and near restroom sinks. Signage can also help reinforce hand hygiene.
5. Switch to paper hand towels. Though some facilities may have previously installed jet or hot air dryers due to ease and efficiency, facility managers are rethinking daily operations through the lens of hygiene. Paper hand towels are the safest and most hygienic way to dry hands, particularly when compared to jet air dryers, which spread up to 10x more germs, according to one study.¹ Because jet air dryers blow water droplets from fingers into the air, they have also been identified as spreading more bacteria into the environment than other drying methods.²
Hand Dryers
For Restroom Hygiene
By Facility Executive Staff
The topic of hygiene has come to the forefront as business reopening plans are introduced around the world. While leading health organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommend the use of hand dryers, misinformation about this equipment remains. Kelly Reynolds, Ph.D., Professor and Department Chair at the Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona, offered an explanation as to the root of these misconceptions, stating that, “Consumers may only read [sensationalized] headlines which can influence public opinion toward biased or erroneous conclusions, [but] the fact is, the breadth of data available does not favor one hand drying method as being more hygienic or safer.”
Excel Dryer, a maker of commercial hand dryers based in East Longmeadow, MA, provides a touchless hand drying solution to help prevent potential cross-contamination between restroom surfaces and wet hands. All dryers in the company’s product line are hygienic, and their dryers with HEPA have been proven to add another level of protection. Viral efficiency testing conducted by independent air media and filter testing company, LMS Technologies in April 2020 found that the company’s XLERATOR®, XLERATOReco®, and XLERATORsync® Hand Dryers with HEPA Filtration Systems remove 99.999% of viruses from the airstream.
William Gagnon, vice president of marketing and sales at Excel Dryer, in addressing misinformation and biases about hand dryers, said, “Hand dryers are hygienic and have been used to properly dry hands for decades. In addition to top health organizations recommending their use, hand dryers also provide significant benefits over paper that are undisputable. For example, our recent test results prove XLERATOR hand dryers with HEPA Filtration Systems remove 99.999% of viruses from the airstream, something paper will never be able to do.”
Conversely, paper towels may not be as hygienic as the public believes, notes Excel Dryer. One independent study¹ showed 17 species of bacteria on unused, recycled paper towels, including Bacillus, which can cause food poisoning. After their use, damp paper towels are a breeding ground for viruses and bacteria in and around trash receptacles and can be used to clog toilets and sinks. If the paper towels are out of stock, visitors cannot dry their hands at all, and wet hands have been shown to be 1,000 times more likely to transfer germs than dry hands.
Gagnon stated, “I encourage members of the public and those individuals charged with the creation of guidelines, reopening plans or facilities operations, to dive deeper into news articles and hygiene studies rather than simply believing sensationalized, click-bait headlines born from biased results. Hand dryers are safe and hygienic. They dry hands completely, and are a top defense against the spread of germs.”
By switching to paper hand towels, facility managers not only lessen the spread of germs and bacteria, but also improve guest satisfaction. According to a recent study from Tork, more than two-thirds of Americans prefer using hand towels to air dryers.³ In addition, paper towel systems are quicker for guests to use and for cleaners to service, allowing for shorter lines, which improves social distancing. [Editor’s note: The debate between the hygienic advantages of paper towels versus hand dryers in restrooms is ongoing. See sidebar for hand dryer information from one supplier.]
Extra Attention For Restrooms
Maintaining a clean restroom environment has never been more critical, and not prioritizing hygiene could cause major hurdles in safety and business management.
Olsavicky is regional marketing manager, commercial & public interest for Essity Professional Hygiene. Tork is a brand of Essity, a global hygiene and health company that develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions.
