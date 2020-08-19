Guide For Use Of Facial Recognition Technology Released

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has released its new policy principles guiding the development and deployment of facial recognition technology. SIA believes all technology products must only be used for purposes that are lawful, ethical, and nondiscriminatory.

“SIA recognizes that some community leaders have expressed deeply-held views calling for the end of facial recognition technology use by law enforcement and the private sector. We respectfully but firmly disagree. Facial recognition technology offers tremendous benefits to society when used effectively and responsibly and with appropriate safeguards,” SIA CEO Don Erickson said. “We invite all stakeholders to review these well-thought-out principles and engage with us in meaningful discussions leading to common-sense approaches to how this technology is used.”

SIA has committed to the following principles to be used in the development and deployment of facial recognition technology. SIA believes that that these principles should apply to implementation of facial recognition tools across safety and security applications, in both public- and private-sector settings, and that they should be reflected in development of any organizational or public policies addressing these uses of the technology.

SIA’s core principles include:

Ensuring transparency surrounding the use of facial recognition

Establishing a clear and defined purpose for organizations’ use of the technology

Using high-performing and accurate technology

Incorporating human oversight and review

Protecting data security

Ensuring privacy by design

Training and educating users of technology

Improving or eliminating biased or discriminatory software

Maintaining ethical acquisition of the technology

These core policy principles were developed by and with input from many SIA members, including members of the SIA Facial Recognition Working Group, the SIA Data Privacy Advisory Board and the SIA Executive Committee. In addition to these core principles, the new document includes guidelines around the use of this technology by law enforcement and the public and private sectors.

Want more news about security topics?

Click here to read more news related to security.