Compact series of industrial computers brings GPU computing to the edge

OnLogic, a global industrial and IoT computer hardware manufacturer, announced its Helix Series of industrial computers is available for users in edge computing, industrial IoT, smart city, smart factory, AI, and automation applications. Powered by Intel’s latest 10th generation processors, the Helix Series includes both a small form factor fanless system (HX500), as well as a “hybrid fanless” system (HX600) that can be configured with discrete GPUs, additional storage, and I/O or expansion cards. The combination of small size, connectivity, fanless cooling, and processing power offered is intended to help solution providers and device manufacturers solve their most complex computing challenges.

“Edge computing has emerged as the ideal middle ground between the power of the cloud and the efficiency and accessibility of on-site data gathering and processing,” says JP Ishaq, Head of Product Management at OnLogic. “The Helix Series combines our team’s years of experience in industrial computing with Intel’s latest CPU technology, to create a pair of systems that have the power, connectivity, and configurability to be the ultimate ‘single platform for everything’ in our customers’ factory, products, or project.”

Unlike most fanless systems, Helix is not limited to a lower wattage mobile central processing unit (CPU), thanks to its passively-cooled chassis design which allows the system to be configured with up to an Intel Core i9 processor. The Helix Series also features extended operating temperature ranges, triple independent display support, Intel vPro with AMT, Intel Virtualization Technology for Directed I/O (Intel VT-d), and Intel Rapid Storage Technology (Intel RST), to enable RAID and protect from data loss.

The Helix 500 and 600 industrial computers can also be configured with a range of Windows operating systems or Ubuntu Linux, and OnLogic plans to add imaging options for many of their software partners in the future, including Ignition by Inductive Automation, ThinManager, EdgeIQ, and AWS Greengrass.

Helix 500: Compact Performance

Standing less than 2″ tall and with a footprint the size of a notebook, Helix 500 packs the performance and connectivity for today’s most advanced edge computing applications in a compact system. The system features optional programmable DIO for customizable control, and wide-input 12-24V power with voltage protection. With its small size and versatile connectivity, the system is suitable for industrial control applications, manufacturing automation, or any edge computing project that demands performance in challenging or space constrained environments.

Helix 600: Expanded Capabilities

Additional cooling surface area allows the Helix 600 to integrate all of the features of Helix 500 and add expansion capabilities, including a range of I/O configurations, additional storage capacity, and dedicated graphics cards. The expanded feature set of the Helix 600 makes it ideal for machine vision, AI, advanced industrial or manufacturing control, and any advanced computing application that requires specialized connectivity, image, or video processing. OnLogic plans to add additional expansion kits to Helix 600 in the near future, including more GPU options and hot swap storage bays, to augment the system’s flexibility and allow for additional graphics processing as well as expanded data management capabilities.

Live Launch Event

OnLogic will be hosting a live online event to highlight key features of the Helix Series of industrial computers and Intel’s Comet Lake processor generation today at 11:30 AM (EDT). Please visit www.onlogic.com/helix-live to register.

