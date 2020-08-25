IFMA Foundation Announces 2020 Scholarship Recipients

The IFMA Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 Eric Teicholz Sustainability Facility Professional® (SFP®) Scholarship Program.

IFMA Fellow Eric Teicholz and the IFMA Foundation recently established the Eric Teicholz Sustainability Facility Professional® (SFP®) Scholarship, which is open to young professionals with a demonstrated financial need who are currently practicing facility management (FM) or a related field and are interested in earning a specialty credential in sustainability.

The awardees include:

Ishah Ahumada

Senior Facilities Coordinator

Kipp So Cal Public Schools

Los Angeles, CA

Michael Mafa

Facility Management Consultant

Dikago Facilities Solutions

Gaborone, Botswana

DeMarcus Means, Sr.

Facilities Intern

Florida A&M University

Tallahassee, FL

“There is a growing sense of urgency about climate change and its impact on all aspects of our lives and the environment,” said Eric Teicholz. “Unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no vaccine to mitigate its impact. With this in mind, the Eric Teicholz Sustainability Scholarship program has been established to provide financial support for a future generation of facility managers in their study of climate science as it relates to the built environment.”

IFMA’s SFP is an assessment-based certificate program that teaches facility managers to take a comprehensive approach to sustainability, focusing on data-driven analytics in managing the built environment. Skill sets taught in the SFP program lead to a better understanding of climate change and how buildings can be managed to reduce negative environmental impact.

“The sustainability skills that the scholarship awardees will learn will remain essential for their careers now and in the foreseeable future,” said Joe Archie, IFMA Foundation Chair. “The SFP will increase their knowledge and allow them to demonstrate and apply their expertise in sustainable facility management practices to ultimately impact their organization’s economic, environmental and social bottom lines.”

The scholarship was established earlier this year. Those interested in applying for the 2021 Eric Teicholz Sustainability Facility Professional Scholarship can learn more at the IFMA Foundation website.