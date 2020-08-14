IFMA Foundation Announces FY2020-21 Board of Trustees

The IFMA Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to making facility management (FM) a career of choice, has announced appointments to its board of trustees for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The executive committee includes Chair Joe Archie, as well as First Vice Chair Bob Dills and Second Vice Chair Case Runolfson. Nancy Johnson will continue in the role of Past Chair and Executive Advisor Knowledge Management Committee, Tony Piucci as Executive Advisor Strategy, and Irene Thomas Johnson as Executive Advisor and Chair of Global Workforce Initiative Programs.

“It’s a great honor to continue leading the important work of the IFMA Foundation. Supporting and growing our Global Workforce Initiative (GWI) and scholarship programs are at the forefront of the Foundation’s work. We are also keenly aware of the challenges facing FMs today, including social justice and COVID-19, facility and people management, sanitation and security,” said Joe Archie. “I see these things like breakfast cereal for FMs. They eat up every opportunity to demonstrate their value as essential leaders and frontline contributors.”

The IFMA Foundation’s 2020-21 Board of Trustees includes:

Dean Stanberry – IFMA Second Vice Chair

Regina Ford Cahill – Pratt Institute

Bob Dills – Western Allied Mechanical Inc.

Christy Jellets – Project Chimps

Angela Johnson – Sodexo

Irene Thomas-Johnson – JLL

Samson Lee – Alliance Bernstein Hong Kong, Ltd.

Alexi Marmot – Bartlett Global Centre for Learning Environment, University College London

Deborah Rowland – Sodexo

Case Runolfson – American Institute for Research

Andrea Sanchez – SparkStory

For more information, visit the IFMA Foundation Board of Trustees webpage.

Established in 1990 as a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation and separate entity from the International Facility Management Association (IFMA), the IFMA Foundation is dedicated to the mission of promoting education for the facility management profession around the world and making FM a career of choice. The IFMA Foundation is supported by the generosity of the FM community including IFMA members, chapters, councils, corporate sponsors and private contributors who share the belief that education and academic research improve the FM profession.