ISS “Plan for a Safe Return to Work” Solution | Facility Executive - Creating Intelligent Buildings

ISS – Intelligent Security Systems, a supplier of intelligent video management systems (VMS) and analytics for myriad security and business intelligence applications, offers a trifecta of solutions as part of its “Plan for a Safe Return to Work” initiative. Built to seamlessly operate on the ISS SecurOS™ platform, the solutions include: FaceX Facial Recognition for touchless access control credentialing and authentication; FaceX Temperature Detection to automatically measure individuals’ body surface temperature; and FaceX Mask Detection to automatically detect the presence or absence of face masks which are increasingly required for admission into various facilities.

“Almost every organization across every global region is faced with the same two challenges right now—how to emerge from widespread shutdowns and how to safeguard individual’s health and safety,” said Aluisio Figueiredo, CEO of Intelligent Security Systems. “ISS has harnessed the power of our SecurOS platform with new capabilities that help resolve these challenges in a fast and economical way.”

ISS SecurOS FaceX Face Recognition transcends traditional facial recognition solutions by providing the level of accuracy and personal safety required for touchless access control credentialing and authentication. Combining the FaceX real time recognitions with the ISS complex event processing engine, a multitude of reactions can come from a single event, including locking/opening doors, sounding alarms, playing pre-recorded messages, using data to voice to announce the name of individuals entering an area, creating cases in the HR system, etc.

SecurOS FaceX has also been enhanced with automated contactless elevated body temperature detection to prevent potentially sick individuals from entering a facility while notifying administrators to take some form of predetermined action, such as administering a clinical temperature test using a thermometer. The temperature detection feature is implemented with one or multiple thermal cameras to help further protect personnel already safely admitted to a facility. FaceX now also provides the ability to automatically detect the presence or absence of a face mask and issue alerts to administrators based on established Standard Operating Procedures.

Available as a bundled Plan for a Safe Return to Work solution or individually, these ISS SecurOS solutions can help businesses and organizations get up and running quickly with higher levels of confidence, safety, and security.