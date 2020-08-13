Lincoln Financial Field Earn SAFETY Act Designation From U.S. DHS

The home stadium of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, has been credited with a SAFETY Act designation by the United States Department of Homeland Security. This is one of the highest levels of accreditation offered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, recognizing the Eagles’ commitment to safety, security, and overall preparedness at Lincoln Financial Field.

Enacted in 2002 by Congress, the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act encourages the development and implementation of effective anti-terrorism technologies, procedures and personnel training.

The Eagles received SAFETY Act accreditation for Lincoln Financial Field’s security program, which is comprised of physical and electronic security equipment, tools, emergency planning processes and procedures, and trained personnel to detect, deter, prevent, respond to, and mitigate acts of terrorism. The designation applies to the entire stadium property, including the seating bowl and suites, gates, loading docks, inner and secondary perimeters, field, locker rooms, utility and mechanical systems, command center, and parking areas.

The designation covers security procedures for all Lincoln Financial Field events, which include Eagles games, concerts, soccer matches, NCAA activities, and general stadium entertainment that draw large attendance numbers.

“The SAFETY Act designation adds another layer to our already existing and comprehensive security measures at Lincoln Financial Field, ensuring that we are providing a safe and secure environment for our fans, guests and team,” said Jason Miller, Philadelphia Eagles senior vice president of operations. “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has set very high standards for this designation, so it is rewarding to know that our emergency planning protocol and ongoing commitment to public safety have met and exceeded those expectations. We would like to thank everyone who was part of this important process, including Eagles director of facility security JP Hayslip and his security team, as well as those who will continue to lead these ongoing efforts at Lincoln Financial Field.”

“The safety of everyone at Lincoln Financial Field will always be a top priority for us,” said Hayslip. “We take a very measured and systematic approach when it comes to our security procedures, and it takes a collaborative effort on the part of many individuals to keep us operating at a very high level. We are grateful to the Department of Homeland Security for recognizing us in this way. This designation is a testament to all the hard work and time put in by everyone, including our security team and facility operations led by Jason Miller, emergency partners and agencies, local officials and our extended support staff.”

SAFETY Act Designation Follows LEED Gold Certification

The SAFETY Act designation is the latest honor awarded to the Eagles and Lincoln Financial Field. In December 2018, Lincoln Financial Field became LEED Gold certified by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in: sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, and indoor environmental quality. A few months earlier, in June 2018, the Eagles became the first professional sports team to achieve ISO 20121 certification, which is an international standard designed to help organizations in the events and hospitality industry integrate sustainability into management practices and processes.

Opened 17 years ago in August 2003, Lincoln Financial Field is also home to Temple University football, the historic Army-Navy Game, NCAA Lacrosse Championships, and other marquee events.

