Mobile mesh networking technology and content delivery platform

Wyld Mesh and Fusion from Wyld Networks is a new mobile mesh and content delivery technology to provide businesses with a platform to enhance operational efficiency, engage employees, and help them get back to work safely. It combines cloud streaming, device-to-device mesh connectivity, and rich geolocation services to deliver mobile notifications and content.

The Wyld Mesh Mobile SDK software agent is embedded in branded mobile applications, creating direct mesh connectivity between smartphones and IoT devices without the need for Wi-Fi or 4G/5G. Wyld Fusion is an integration and data analytics cloud-streaming platform delivering location aware content to end users on the mesh and collection and visualization of data from smartphones and IoT devices. Combined, a company can create infrastructure-lite wireless networks to engage with employees with real-time, location-aware content delivery, messaging, and notifications. Data simply finds the quickest and easiest route by hopping between phones, powered by a company branded app.

Wyld Mesh features hybrid mesh topology to eliminate a single point of failure, and device to device (D2D) mesh created using P2P Wi-Fi and Bluetooth protocols and multi-hop technologies. It is future road mapped to support LTE A Direct and 5G D2D, and uses mDNS/DNS-SD for Service Discovery with an algorithm based on Evolutionary Game Theory (Patent GB2001939.4).

Social distancing monitoring can be implemented by creating personal one or two meter dynamic geozones around employees and visitors. This provides an accurate picture of how social distancing is being practiced, allowing for better planning of office layouts and workflow schedules. Subject to corporate policy and privacy, employers could also alert others who have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The technology can also integrate IoT devices such as smart sanitizers and business access control systems into the mesh network, all powered by a company branded app.

“Our mesh technology was designed originally for applications such as major sporting events, retail malls, and transport hubs to share personalized, location-aware information,” said Alastair Williamson, CEO of Wyld Networks, a portfolio company of Tern plc. “But with the outbreak of COVID-19, it quickly became clear that it could also play a vital role in helping businesses get back to work safely to re-boot the economy.”

