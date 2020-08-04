NSC Announces 2020 Green Cross Safety Award Finalists

The National Safety Council has announced the finalists for the 2020 Green Cross for Safety awards, given annually to individuals and organizations that have demonstrated leadership in keeping people safe from the workplace to anyplace.

“This year’s Green Cross for Safety award finalists represent the broad reach of exceptional safety practices – and are an example to others,” said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. “The finalists show true dedication to keeping their employees and communities safe. We are excited to recognize their work at our virtual awards celebration in October.”

Finalists for the 2020 Green Cross for Safety awards are:

Safety Advocate, sponsored by FirstGroup, recognizes those who have made a significant impact on safety by raising awareness and bringing about change:

CPS Energy/Xcel Energy

National Center for Rural Road Safety

Save the Michaels of the World

Safety Excellence, sponsored by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals, recognizes a corporation, coalition or organization that relentlessly pursued safety:

Caesars Entertainment Corp.

La-Z-Boy Inc.

Walgreens

Safety Innovation, sponsored by UPS, recognizes a researcher, corporation or organization that approached a long-held challenge and developed a transformative response to the problem:

Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety, Driven to Protect Virginia

The Dow Chemical Company

Illinois Tollway

Winners will be announced at the 2020 Green Cross for Safety awards celebration Oct. 1. This year’s event will take place virtually.

