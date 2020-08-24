Now is the time to implement an effective energy management strategy

By Andrea Temporiti

Facility managers have the responsibility to keep building systems in good working condition as well as control operating costs. Cloud-based energy management systems are transforming the way managers achieve both of these critical tasks. It’s not surprising that these systems are gaining traction with organizations of all sizes, given the enormous benefits they deliver.

I’ll list a few of them in a moment. But first, some context:

As you know, IoT connectivity has changed the paradigm for industrial and building operations in many ways, not the least being how energy consumption can be measured and managed. It is now possible to see, in real or aggregated time, how much energy your organization is using as well as how it is being used—data that can give managers valuable insight into how, when, and where they can make their facility’s energy consumption more efficient.

Couple that with the current global situation—the need to shift workloads offsite (requiring anytime/anywhere remote connectivity) and the drive toward lowering carbon emissions (an urgent necessity given the year-over-year growth of energy demand worldwide), as well as the reality of climate change.

All of this points to one fact: there has never been a better time than now to implement an effective energy monitoring and management strategy. Here are three key benefits to implementation:

1. Reduction in overall energy costs

Assume that a 5% energy efficiency improvement (easily achievable with a metering system) can reduce electricity consumption by approximately 5%, and that the organization’s industrial production site incurs an average energy cost of USD 900,000 per year. By measuring and monitoring the electrical distribution system, the organization can save thousands of dollars, if not hundreds of thousands annually. In this example, the savings would be USD 45,0000/year.

2. Reduction in equipment failures

For example: We know that harmonic distortion caused by nonlinear loads can damage electrical components. With power-quality management functions and general device information, you can identify the problem early, and proactively minimize damage and downtime. Maintaining a safe and comfortable environment that supports building tenants and productivity becomes easier, more reliable, and more efficient.

3. Achieving sustainability goals

Cloud-based energy monitoring is a valuable tool for helping a company meet its sustainability targets. For example, if a compressor or pump is running longer than it needs to be, the issue can quickly be identified and corrected (anytime, from a remote device), reducing energy consumption and costs.

It’s clear to see that cloud-based energy management systems will play a pivotal role in operations as buildings and plants transform to digital technology. These systems promise to generate huge ROI through improved efficiency, yield, and asset availability while helping to ensure a sustainable future for your organization—and the planet.

Temporiti is Digital Leader of ABB’s Electrification Business Area, concentrating on creating, maintaining, and evolving the ABB Ability™ digital portfolio, with a focus on the digital offering of energy management, asset management, building management, and e-mobility. From 2003 to 2018 he held various positions at Microsoft Consulting Services, serving as digital advisor; senior consultant; and enterprise architect, collaborating with telco and media industry customers on its cloud-computing offering and solution definition and development.

Temporiti holds an information technology engineering degree from Pavia University.

