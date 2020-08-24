network communication module can monitor up to 24 devices

The NetLink™ NLX Network Communication Module from LifeSafety Power expands the company’s NetLink family. This remote monitoring device is engineered to handle enterprise applications and specifications which require large numbers of network-managed outputs.

The NLX offers eight Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) ports instead of four in the NL4—allowing users to connect up to eight local devices. This network communication module also adds RS-485 communication, which is compatible with Generation 2 FPO and M8 boards with the optional RS-485 module installed. This allows connection of up to 16 additional remote devices across the enterprise for a total of 24 devices through LAN or WAN—up to 192 managed outputs—all from a single network drop.

In addition to the SPI and RS485 connections, the NLX provides four current sensor inputs, a remote temperature sensor input, a volt meter input, and a contact monitor input. The current, voltage, and temperature sensors may be given upper and lower limits to trigger an alert if the measured value goes out of range. The contact monitor input may be programmed to respond to either a normally open or normally closed contact or voltage presence or loss. Two on-board relays are also provided for use in controlling or power cycling external equipment.

Typical data gathered and reported includes operational fault status, power supply output voltage, battery charging voltage, battery charging current, and fire alarm input status. Automated reports may be generated on any detected fault condition, battery aging, fire alarm interface activation, and event activation, or on a time base for scheduled confirmation of proper operation. A time and date stamped log of the past 1,000 events is kept as history in a buffer and may be accessed as a scheduled report, or immediately on an alert or occurrence. The buffer update period is programmable from five minutes to 24 hours.

Designed for increasingly larger networked systems now common in access control and physical security integrations, NLX reduces network drops, wiring, and hardware required for remote monitoring. Previously, multiple power enclosures each required separate network drops. With NLX, multiple power enclosures can run off a single network drop and installers achieve field cost-savings while increasing the capacity to remotely monitor additional locks and other devices. Cost per door savings of 20% or more are possible through reduced hardware and network drops.

NetLink adds remote monitoring and control capabilities to LSP power systems through an intuitive web browser interface. Designed for users to monitor, control, program, and report on system power and connected devices, it features patented battery management that includes health reporting, remote battery testing, e-mail/SNMP alerts, and other proactive notifications.

