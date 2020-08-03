New Industrial High Temperature Control Dampers From Greenheck

Greenheck has introduced two new heavy-duty industrial control dampers for high temperature applications. Models HCD-324 and HCD-524 feature a high temperature blade design to control airflow and provide shutoff in industrial process systems. Model HCD-324 has a pressure rating up to 25 in. wg and velocity rating up to 5000 fpm. Model HCD-524 has a pressure rating up to 45 in. wg and velocity rating up to 5000 fpm. Both models have a temperature rating of -40 degrees F to 1000 degrees F. A variety of optional features make models HCD-324 and HCD-524 extremely versatile allowing the dampers to be tailored to the application. A wide range of actuators are also available for both models.

Greenheck, a worldwide leader in manufacturing and distributing air movement, conditioning and control equipment, offers the most UL certified dampers and the largest selection of AMCA licensed dampers in the industry.

For more information about Greenheck products, visit www.greenheck.com.

