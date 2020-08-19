Digital time clock allows for lighting configuration, control, and scheduling

The nLight Digital Time Clock (nDTC) from nLight®, an Acuity Brands company, is a touchscreen device that offers a cost-effective solution for time-based control in a lighting control zone, eliminating the need for complex networked controllers. It delivers simple lighting configuration, control, and scheduling capabilities for small-to-medium projects such as retail stores, smaller footprint industrial and warehouse facilities, parking lots, and outdoor site lighting spaces.

Available in black or white, the nDTC device communicates with an nLight wired network and can support up to 127 digital devices in an nLight control zone, while allowing for up 32 individually created and controlled schedules. nDTC is offered wall-mounted or pre-assembled in an ARP relay panel for more robust functionality in spaces requiring full circuit control.

The Digital Time Clock has a 3.5″ full-color responsive capacitive touchscreen to create schedules that adjust a building’s light levels automatically for energy efficiency, and aid in code compliance. On-screen programming and configuration make programming easier without the need for specialized technicians, software, USB wiring, or cable. Out-of-the-box functionality provides default settings that work immediately after installation helping to speed-up job completion. The scalable design allows for the flexibility to have a stand-alone solution (mounts to a single gang switch box) that can scale to a fully networked solution.

The nDTC is equipped with two RJ-45 ports to facilitate CAT5e daisy-chain connection with other nLight-enabled devices, and a set of power terminals where low voltage power is connected (from the provided PS 150 power supply module). The digital time clock measures 5.18″ H x 3.37″ W x 0.75″ D with a warranted operating temperature of 32°F to 122°F, relative humidity up to 90%, non-condensing.

