Portable radios capable of analog and/or digital operation

JVCKENWOOD USA has expanded the ProTalk radio line with the new NX-P1000 Series of portable radios. Capable of analog or analog and digital NXDN™ operation, they are available in VHF or UHF, digital 5 watt, or analog in 2 watt or 5 watt versions. All models come with a three year warranty.

Every model in the NX-P1000 Series incorporates KENWOOD audio for clear, crisp voice communications and meets military standard 810 C/D/E/F/G and IP 54/55 for maximum durability. The 5 watt model has a range of 7 miles (analog) and 8.4 miles (digital) while the 2 watt has a range of 6 miles (analog) and 7.2 miles (digital). Premium features include scan, a second PTT, 1000 mW speaker, and two programmable buttons. Analog versions are upgradeable to NXDN digital with an optional software license, making NX-P1000 Series portable radios key to a seamless migration from analog to digital.

The NX-P100 Series comes in a sealed case and metal die cast chassis with an integrated belt clip.