OSHA Encourages Employers To Mark National Safe + Sound Week

The rate of worker deaths and reported injuries in the U.S. has decreased by more than 60 percent in the past four decades since the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act was passed, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, every year, more than 5,000 workers are killed on the job (a rate of 14 per day), and more than 3.6 million suffer a serious job-related injury or illness.

Serious job-related injuries or illnesses can hurt business in a variety of ways, but implementing a safety and health program can improve small- and medium-sized businesses’ safety and health performance, save money, and improve competitiveness. With this in mind, OSHA is encouraging America’s workplaces to commit to workplace safety and health by participating in Safe + Sound Week, August 10-16, 2020.

Safe + Sound Week is a nationwide event that recognizes the successes of workplace safety and health programs and offers information and ideas on how to keep America’s workers safe.

In 2019, more than 3,300 businesses helped raise awareness about workers’ safety and health. Successful safety and health programs can identify and manage workplace hazards before they cause injury or illness.

Participating in Safe + Sound Week is simple. Organizations of any size or in any industry looking for an opportunity to show their commitment to safety can participate. Start by visiting www.osha.gov/safeandsoundweek for more information, resources, and tools to help plan and promote safety events.

