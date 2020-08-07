Retiring Facility Staff? Keep Critical Building Information From Walking Out The Door

Retiring Facility Staff? Keep Critical Building Information From Walking Out The Door

Thursday, August 20, 2020

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EDT

With the pandemic contributing to an already existing wave of retirements in the industry (40% by 2025, according to an ARC Facilities survey, 2017), facilities teams are being left with a serious knowledge shortfall. More of these managers are taking early retirement in the wake of COVID-19, and as senior members leave the workforce, critical building information can be lost because this knowledge is often stored in their heads. And when emergency strikes, they often rely on memory to retrieve plans and other documents.

But what if documents, whether in hard copy or digital format, were properly organized and stored for easy, instant mobile access for all stakeholders?

Join us for this upcoming live webcast on Thursday, August 20 at 10am PT/1pm ET, where we’ll discuss:

Why traditional record-keeping methods can be problematic

How minor emergencies can quickly develop into major catastrophes in the absence of instant access to information

Key steps you can take for successful succession planning

The importance of implementing forward-thinking technology to improve operational efficiency and attract new talent

