365DisInFx Technology By GE Current For Air And Surfaces

GE Current, a Daintree company, has announced its latest patent pending technology that targets the inactivation of airborne viruses with lighting that is always by delivering germicidal ultraviolet (UV) light. Building on its heritage of lighting and 365DisInFx™ technology that reduces bacterial spread, the company’s latest introduction represents a first line of defense that fights a broad spectrum of germs including the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19).

“Our technology can be used in at-risk environments to reduce the potential spread of bacteria and viruses,” says Manish Bhandari, CEO, Current. “Years of research in responsible usage of the ultraviolet spectrum has allowed us to develop a growing suite of solutions that promote wellness and can make a transformative impact on our lives during the pandemic and thereafter. As a trusted source for innovation, we’re counted on to adapt to emerging needs and are ready to help not just the healthcare community, but also to make these benefits available to broader public spaces where a disinfection strategy is essential.”

As the pandemic lingers on into flu season, there is growing urgency for a rigorous approach to disinfection in buildings, particularly in crowded or densely populated spaces. Current believes accelerating the return to familiar routines requires solutions that are always on, that can address airborne risks and complement proper mask wearing and manual cleaning of surfaces.

The 365DisInFx™ technology leverages an organization’s existing lighting infrastructure to deliver germicidal UV light in places where people gather.¹ Current’s patented technology is proven to reduce common pathogens on surfaces,² and multiple application tests and end-user pilots are underway. With products using 365DisInFx™ technology, Current aims to deliver a “one-two punch” targeting bacteria on surfaces and viruses in the air 365 days a year.

“Light can be a powerful ally in improving air quality by inactivating pathogens,” says Tom Boyle, chief technology officer, Current. “Specifically, LED is a solid-state lighting source allowing the spectral output to be engineered to enable features not feasible with legacy technologies. LEDs also excel at delivering light where it is needed and allow maximum flexibility when designing fixtures. UV-LED solutions change the paradigm of traditional disinfection lighting by making these benefits more accessible to more customers.”

Disinfection lighting traditionally used mercury and excimer lamps that emit high-intensity light or offer limited design flexibility. Some of these technologies can be harmful for human exposure and to the environment. 365DisInFx™ technology leverages an innovative UV-LED solution that can be easily tailored and controlled for a broader range of spaces and applications.³

Designed with ease of deployment in mind, Current’s patent pending viricidal LED light is set to launch Fall 2020 in a puck form factor similar to a smoke detector. Designed to be compact and unobtrusive, the new LED product delivers continuous UVC and can be installed on ceilings virtually everywhere.

Current is rapidly scaling its continuous disinfection solutions for hospitals, schools, fitness centers, offices, stores, senior living facilities ― any place where every precaution counts. 365DisInFx™ technology is available in Current’s LED luminaires or in standalone devices that can be scaled to suit different environments.

1 Lighting products from Current using 365DisInFx™ technology operate under the limits of IEC 62471 photobiological safety standards.

2 In-vitro testing of UVA technology from Current demonstrated up to a 99.7% reduction of common pathogens on surfaces over an 8-hour period @ 3 W/m2. 99.7% kill rate achieved on MRSA only. Pathogens Tested: MRSA, bacteriophage MS2, Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, Escherichia coli, Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Candida albicans and auris.

3 Luminaires using 365DisInFx™ technology are not intended to be used as medical devices and are not registered as such under any applicable laws.

