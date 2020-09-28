ANSI Board Can Now Recognize Apprenticeship Programs

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), has been approved by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship as a Standards Recognition Entity (SRE). With recognition as an SRE, ANAB can now evaluate and recognize Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs) pursuant to the Department of Labor’s standards.

ANAB’s recognition applies within the following industries, occupations, and geographic locations:

Industries — Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting; mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; utilities; manufacturing; wholesale trade; retail trade; transportation and warehousing; information; finance and insurance; real estate and rental and leasing; professional, scientific, and technical services; management of companies and enterprises; administrative and support and waste management and remediation services; educational services; health care and social assistance; arts, entertainment, and recreation; accommodation and food services; other services; public administration

Occupations — Facilities management; supply chain managers; risk management specialists; human resources managers; strategic plan; marketing managers; environmental services; volunteer services

Geographic Location — National

The IRAP model connects career-seekers with paid job training programs and connects employers with highly trained workers.

“As a Standards Recognition Entity, ANAB will play an important role in expanding the availability of high-quality apprenticeships in the United States,” said Dr. Vijay Krishna, ANAB senior director of credentialing. “We look forward to helping to assure that Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs provide valuable, safe, fair, and well-paying employment training opportunities that equip participants with needed job skills.”

ANAB’s role as a recognized SRE includes developing recognition requirements for IRAPs based on competency criteria, identifying and recognizing high-quality IRAPs, providing ongoing oversight of IRAP sponsors, reporting IRAP performance data to the Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship and the public, and establishing policies and procedures for recognizing, validating, and monitoring compliance of IRAPs.

For information about how to apply for recognition under the ANAB-IRAP program, contact Evelyn Nash, manager of accreditation, ANAB credentialing accreditation programs.