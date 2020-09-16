Sprinkler head adapters now feature 11 fittings with Blazemaster CPVC

Johnson Controls recently introduced the enhanced line of Tyco Rapid Seal Sprinkler Head Adapters, now featuring 11 expertly engineered fittings for use with 1″ and ¾” piping systems. Made with BlazeMaster® CPVC compound for use in fire sprinkler systems, the redesigned lineup of adapters features a more compact design, providing improved installation flexibility.

“We expanded the Rapid Seal product line by adding a new spigot adapter, two tee adapters, and four back-to-back fittings,” said Hilary Interrante, global product manager, Johnson Controls. “We also optimized the design of all the adapters for improved ease of use. Most notably, fire sprinkler contractors can fit our new ¾” and 1″ elbow and tee adapters along with concealed sidewall sprinklers in two-by-four walls. The Rapid Seal product line has become synonymous with installation time savings and we’re excited to be extending this benefit to additional adapter configurations.”

With its all-CPVC design, Rapid Seal Sprinkler Head Adapters are not susceptible to dezincification in hard water environments and comply with growing state and federal low-lead requirements for sprinkler and plumbing systems. Rapid Seal Adapters are cULus Listed, FM Approved, LPCB Approved, and NSF-pw Certified.

“With corrosion-resistant features and third-party validated chemical compatibility, the BlazeMaster CPVC non-metallic compound helps ensure dependable performance of these sprinkler head adapters,” said Lainey Liotta, fire protection market manager, Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc. “In addition to performance, contractors can enjoy the benefits of quick and easy installation and the ability to get into tighter spaces with less difficulty.”

Rapid Seal Adapters eliminate the need for sprinkler thread tape and sealant, and their straight-thread design allows for a more seamless, leak-free installation. Installation is done by hand-tightening the sprinkler into place and finishing with a minor adjustment.

