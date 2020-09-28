Fiberlock IAQ 2500 Approved By EPA To Kill SARS-CoV-2 In 60 Seconds

ICP Building Solutions Group has announced its 2500 ready-to-use disinfectant solution has been shown to kill the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, in 60 seconds, according to new testing accepted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

ICP is one of the first manufacturers to receive approval specifically for SARS-CoV-2. Unlike disinfectants the EPA believes will be effective against SARS-CoV-2 because they kill similar organisms, 2500 has been tested specifically against SARS-CoV-2 and has been shown to kill the virus in 60 seconds. Test results have been approved by the EPA.

2500’s quick, efficient kill time makes it a convenient and highly effective solution in the fight against COVID-19, well-suited for a variety of everyday applications in residential and commercial facilities including homes, schools, office buildings, retail businesses, and more. ICP intends to continue testing its other portfolio products against SARS-CoV-2 to offer customers a comprehensive solution for any application.

“For everyday use, kill time is one of the most important factors of efficacy,” said Scott DeLeo, Vice President of Marketing, ICP Building Solutions Group (ICP BSG). “While 2500 has been part of the EPA’s List N for months, the new testing confirms that 2500, with its fast kill time for SARS-CoV-2, makes it ideal for high-touch, high-traffic areas versus comparable everyday disinfectants.”

2500 can be sprayed onto hard surfaces and wiped away without scrubbing for effective and convenient disinfecting. This ease of use and quick kill time make it ideal for everyday use on highly used, nonporous surfaces.

The product complements the ICP BSG Environmental Restoration family of products that are suitable for a wide variety of the toughest disinfectant jobs, including Decon 30; Shockwave ready-to-use; Benefect original formulation and Benefect wipes. This complete suite of authentically botanical and conventional disinfectant options ensure ICP has a disinfectant for all preferences and needs.

“Effective disinfectant solutions make up a key part of the Environmental Restoration group’s business, complementing our full line of restoration and remediation products designed for the toughest jobs on the planet,” said DeLeo. “We’re doing all that we can to leverage that heritage in the fight against COVID-19, with a variety of products that have demonstrated efficacy against the virus. 2500 is our latest solution for everyday disinfecting.”

