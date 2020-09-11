Tyco Software House iSTAR Edge G2 For Access Control Introduced

Johnson Controls has introduced a reliable, cyber-hardened IP edge access control device for up to four doors. As a powerful, flexible, and secure edge access controller, Tyco Software House iSTAR Edge G2 provides effortless upgrades from existing edge controllers, is OSDP compatible, and supports embedded high assurance FICAM operation without additional third-party hardware, making it an ideal solution for both government and commercial users.

iSTAR Edge G2 offers an optional Power over Ethernet (PoE) module that provides ample power for two doors, while also allowing the controller to leverage existing network infrastructure to reduce installation costs. Additionally, iSTAR Edge G2’s firmware provides users an advanced access control feature set, including OSDP and peer-to-peer clustering and allowing a local database of up to one million cardholders.

Overall system reliability is increased with iSTAR Edge G2 by providing localized decision-making at each door. The controller offers a robust local cardholder database of more than one million personnel records and local alarm and event buffering in the event communication to the host is interrupted.

iSTAR Edge G2 provides advanced hardware-based cybersecurity protection by utilizing Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), a secure, isolated environment within its CPU that runs in parallel to the main Linux OS. This guarantees confidentiality and integrity of the code and data loaded within the device. TEE provides reliable storage of keys and other cryptographic materials, and manages a secure boot process to guarantee authenticated sources for hardware and software.

Designed to drastically reduce installation and startup costs, iSTAR Edge G2 can directly replace its predecessor, iSTAR Edge, as hardware configurations and connection points remain the same. Coupled with a built-in database conversion tool within C•CURE 9000, this offers existing iSTAR Edge users a seamless transition to the latest technology. By controlling and powering all access control devices at the door, installation costs are minimized. A rechargeable coin cell battery for the real-time-clock (RTC) and the use of super-caps to provide power for graceful shutdowns when power is lost help to minimize service needs, further reducing costs.

Additionally, iSTAR Edge G2 features a more secure web interface for remote diagnostics, increasing its user-friendly remote servicing options. Users will be able to remotely manage and fix performance issues anywhere in their facility from any location.

