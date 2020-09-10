Kansas City Chiefs' Stadium Earns GBAC STAR™ Accreditation

Arrowhead Stadium, home to the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs — and defending Super Bowl champions, has achieved GBAC STAR™ accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a division of ISSA. The stadium, which will welcome fans on September 10, 2020 at a reduced capacity, has demonstrated that it knows how to prepare, respond, and recover from infectious disease outbreaks and biohazard situations.

GBAC STAR also accredited 50 additional facilities this week, and these include Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, home to the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Congress Centre in Toronto, and Hyatt properties around the world.

“More than ever, facility occupants are concerned about the quality and frequency of cleaning,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “GBAC STAR accreditation provides added assurance that an organization truly understands the why and how of cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention.”

GBAC STAR™ Accreditation

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) is composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response, and recovery. The gropu provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance, and leadership to government, commercial, and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address, and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include consulting for building owners and facility management.

To achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, facilities must demonstrate capability and compliance with 20 key program elements, including personal protective equipment, personnel training, emergency response, and more. With seating for approximately 73,000, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium will host approximately 16,000 fans and conduct pre- and post-game cleaning and disinfection to provide the safest environment possible. The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex, the Chiefs’ practice facility, has also achieved GBAC STAR accreditation.

The following facilities have earned GBAC STAR accreditation this week:

Arenas/Stadiums

Arrowhead Stadium & The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex in Kansas City, Mo.

Banc of California Stadium, home to Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, in Los Angeles

DC Armory in Washington, D.C.

Entertainment & Sports Arena, home to the WNBA’s Washington Mystics in Washington, D.C.

Honda Center, home to the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif.

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

Spectrum Center, home to the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C.

Commercial Office

Servi-Tek, Inc. in Encinitas, Calif.

Convention Centers

ASM Global – Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas

Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, Washington

Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah

Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif.

The Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City

Toronto Congress Centre in Toronto

Government Facility

Independence Visitor Center Corporation in Philadelphia

Hotels

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort in Wailea, Hawaii

Diamonds Athuruga Maldives in Athuruga Island, Maldives

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas

Grand Hyatt Bali in Bali, Indonesia

Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa in Kauai, Hawaii

Grand Hyatt Xi’an in Xi’an, China

Hotel Le Negresco, a Leading Hotels of the World member property in Nice, France

Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston in Boston

Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Hyatt Centric Park City in Park City, Utah

Hyatt Herald Square New York in New York City

Hyatt House Austin/Downtown in Austin, Texas

Hyatt on the Bund in Shanghai, China

Hyatt Place Delray Beach in Delray Beach, Fla.

Hyatt Place New York City/Times Square in New York City

Hyatt Place New York/Midtown-South in New York City

Hyatt Place San Jose Airport in San Jose, Calif.

Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver

Hyatt Regency Liberation Square Chongqing in Chongqing, China

Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago

Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Hyatt Regency Seattle in Seattle

Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa in Honolulu, Hawaii

Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport The Circle in Zurich, Switzerland

Le Sirenuse, a Leading Hotels of the World member property, in Positano, Italy

LEVEL Furnished Living Vancouver in Vancouver, B.C.

Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, Calif.

Park Hyatt Bangkok in Bangkok, Thailand

Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono in Hokkaido, Japan

Parker Palm Springs, a Leading Hotels of the World member property, in Palm Springs, Calif.

Sheraton Dallas Hotel in Dallas

The Legian Seminyak, Bali, a Leading Hotels of the World member property in Bali, Indonesia

The Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Industrial

Industrial United Scrap Metal in Charlotte, N.C.

“GBAC STAR accredited facilities have the right steps in place to meet their commitment of creating safer and healthier spaces,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “Whether they are welcoming fans to watch sports, travelers for business trips and vacations, or customers for everyday shopping, organizations can be confident that they’re prepared.”

