New IntelliSite Remote Monitoring System By Kidde Fire Systems

The IntelliSite system allows users to monitor the status of a portfolio of fire control units in real time across multiple locations.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2020/09/new-intellisite-remote-monitoring-system-by-kidde-fire-systems/
The IntelliSite system allows users to monitor the status of a portfolio of fire control units in real time across multiple locations.
09/29/2020
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

New IntelliSite Remote Monitoring System By Kidde Fire Systems

The IntelliSite system allows users to monitor the status of a portfolio of fire control units in real time across multiple locations.

New IntelliSite Remote Monitoring System By Kidde Fire Systems

Kidde Fire Systems has launched its new IntelliSite™ remote monitoring system, a first-of-its-kind remote monitoring solution for gaseous fire suppression systems. The IntelliSite system allows users to monitor the status of a portfolio of fire control units in real time across multiple locations. Kidde Fire Systems is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global provider of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.fire control

“With 24/7 information access, the IntelliSite system enhances safety and service levels for system end-users and can help reduce service calls, maintenance, and administration costs for our valued distribution channel partners,” said Bill Goldstucker, general manager gas suppression, Kidde Fire Systems.

The IntelliSite system allows users to monitor Kidde Fire Systems addressable fire-suppression control units via computer, tablet, or smartphone. Using secure cellular connectivity, control unit status along with the status of all associated detection devices and supervised suppression systems is at the user’s fingertips, providing information-based decision-making.

The IntelliSite system offers many benefits to distribution channel partners and end-users, including:

  • Insight. Offers valuable insights with real-time event information at operators’ fingertips.
  • Efficiency. Significantly reduces service times with remote system analysis and maintenance planning.
  • Support. Increases service levels and customer satisfaction with 24/7 remote access.
  • Cost-Efficiency. Reduces operational expenses and unbillable service calls by optimizing field service technicians’ time.
  • Transparency. Keeps users informed of system status with automated notifications.

“The IntelliSite system provides enhanced value to facilities with an innovative approach to control unit monitoring,” said Abhay Nadgir, director of product management & strategy, Kidde Fire Systems. “With easy installation, easy operation and seamless integration, the IntelliSite system is a groundbreaking technology for the fire protection industry.”

The IntelliSite system is compatible with Kidde Fire Systems addressable control units as well as legacy Chemetron® and Fenwal® control units. The IntelliSite mobile app is compatible with iOS™ 11 and later, and Android™ 6 and later operating systems.

Click here for more facility management news related to fire and life safety products.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
471FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
Flanders Hotel, Ocean City, NJ

It’s Cooler On The Jersey Shore

lighting, power, and control

STRUT Lighting, Power, and Control System

CARES Act

CARES Act And Improvements For Critical Facilities