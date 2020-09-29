New IntelliSite Remote Monitoring System By Kidde Fire Systems

Kidde Fire Systems has launched its new IntelliSite™ remote monitoring system, a first-of-its-kind remote monitoring solution for gaseous fire suppression systems. The IntelliSite system allows users to monitor the status of a portfolio of fire control units in real time across multiple locations. Kidde Fire Systems is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global provider of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

“With 24/7 information access, the IntelliSite system enhances safety and service levels for system end-users and can help reduce service calls, maintenance, and administration costs for our valued distribution channel partners,” said Bill Goldstucker, general manager gas suppression, Kidde Fire Systems.

The IntelliSite system allows users to monitor Kidde Fire Systems addressable fire-suppression control units via computer, tablet, or smartphone. Using secure cellular connectivity, control unit status along with the status of all associated detection devices and supervised suppression systems is at the user’s fingertips, providing information-based decision-making.

The IntelliSite system offers many benefits to distribution channel partners and end-users, including:

Insight. Offers valuable insights with real-time event information at operators’ fingertips.

Offers valuable insights with real-time event information at operators’ fingertips. Efficiency. Significantly reduces service times with remote system analysis and maintenance planning.

Significantly reduces service times with remote system analysis and maintenance planning. Support. Increases service levels and customer satisfaction with 24/7 remote access.

Increases service levels and customer satisfaction with 24/7 remote access. Cost-Efficiency. Reduces operational expenses and unbillable service calls by optimizing field service technicians’ time.

Reduces operational expenses and unbillable service calls by optimizing field service technicians’ time. Transparency. Keeps users informed of system status with automated notifications.

“The IntelliSite system provides enhanced value to facilities with an innovative approach to control unit monitoring,” said Abhay Nadgir, director of product management & strategy, Kidde Fire Systems. “With easy installation, easy operation and seamless integration, the IntelliSite system is a groundbreaking technology for the fire protection industry.”

The IntelliSite system is compatible with Kidde Fire Systems addressable control units as well as legacy Chemetron® and Fenwal® control units. The IntelliSite mobile app is compatible with iOS™ 11 and later, and Android™ 6 and later operating systems.